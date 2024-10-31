Thailand Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Grow By 4.7% This Year - Business And Investment Opportunities To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Prefabricated Business and Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated construction industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 4.7% to reach THB 017 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story in Thailand remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in Thailand is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.5% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach THB 19.8 billion by 2028.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Thailand. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Thailand. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Thailand.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other. Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

Scope

Thailand by Prefabricated Product



Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Thailand by Prefabrication Construction Sector



Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Thailand by Building Construction Sector



Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional Industrial

Thailand by Prefabrication Methods



Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Thailand by Prefabricated Material



Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass Other

Thailand by Prefabricated Product



Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams Other

