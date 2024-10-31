Qatar Meteorology Shares Weather Forecast For The Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Moderate temperature to hot daytime with scattered clouds are forecasted this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The Department also issued a warning of high waves offshore at north for today, October 31, and tomorrow, November 1.

Temperatures from today until Saturday will range from 26 degrees Celsius at a minimum and 33 degrees Celsius at a maximum.



The wind direction for the weekend will be northwesterly at 5-15 KT with gusts up to 22 KT at times.

Sea levels will also vary for Friday and Saturday, ranging from 3 to 7ft and 2 to 6ft respectively.