Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolence To Spain King On Rain Victims
Date
10/31/2024 7:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by floods in Spain's eastern region of Valencia.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (pickup previous)
ao
