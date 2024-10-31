Durand Automotive Announces Exciting Upgrades With A New Website Launch And Fresh Shop Paint

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Racine, WI, October 31, 2024 – Durand Automotive Center is pleased to announce recent updates that will enhance both the customer experience and the shop's overall appearance. The well-respected auto repair shop has given its interior and exterior a fresh new look with a complete repainting and launched a brand-new website to better serve the Racine community. These updates are part of Durand Automotive's commitment to maintaining a modern, welcoming environment and providing convenient access to its services.



The newly designed website offers a fast, user-friendly experience, allowing customers to easily navigate service descriptions, book appointments, and access essential information. With mobile optimization, Durand Automotive's new website ensures that customers can quickly and conveniently connect with the shop from any device.



Along with the website, the shop's new interior and exterior paint refresh has revitalized the space. This facelift reflects Durand Automotive's dedication to maintaining a high standard of quality in every aspect of the business, from the look of the shop to the excellence of their automotive services.



“We're excited about these updates and the fresh new look of our shop,” said Dan Fleming, owner of Durand Automotive.“While our core services haven't changed, the new paint and website demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing a top-tier experience for our customers, both online and in person.”



Durand Automotive is a trusted provider of auto repair services in Racine, WI, known for comprehensive offerings such as emissions testing, general repairs, and maintenance services. The shop's ASE-certified technicians are highly skilled and dedicated to providing top-quality service for every vehicle that comes through their doors. Whether it's routine maintenance or complex repairs, Durand Automotive is equipped to handle it all.



Durand Automotive has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction and commitment to excellence in auto repair. The refreshed shop paint job and enhanced website underscore their dedication to continuing to deliver the best automotive care in the Racine area.



With the addition of the new website, the shop's website address will change to



There, you can find details about the services offered and schedule an appointment online.



The website can currently be found at /



