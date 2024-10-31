War Update: 145 Combat Engagements At Front Over Past Day, Kurakhove Sector Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the past day, there were 145 recorded combat clashes at the front in Ukraine; the Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 in the Kurakhove sector alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

It is noted that the enemy, actively using in the Kharkiv sector , carried out one attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were 21 enemy attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian defense forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve, Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kindrashivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 11 times, attempting to advance towards Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Zarichne, Druzheliubivka, and the Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attempts by the Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders launched one attack near Chasiv Yar.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector , where the Ukrainian defenders halted 28 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Mirnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Vyshneve, Krutyi Yar, and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 41 attacks on their positions near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, Yelyzavetivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy conducted eight assaults on the Ukrainian positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Maksymivka, Trudove, and Novoukrainka, actively using assault and bomber aircraft.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to displace the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlement of Charivne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the operational situation remains largely unchanged, the enemy carried out four unsuccessful assaults there.

The Orikhiv and Toretsk sectors saw no assault actions by the enemy, but they did carry out air strikes with assault and bomber aircraft on settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were spotted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively uses artillery and aircraft from the Russian territory to strike Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia's Kursk region continues; over the past day, the Russians conducted 19 strikes using 20 guided bombs and carried out 133 artillery shellings on the Russian territory.

The Ukrainian forces are inflicting significant losses on the occupying troops in terms of manpower, equipment, and are actively disrupting the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

According to updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and settlements, using 11 missiles, as well as 83 airstrikes, dropping a total of 146 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Additionally, there were 5,049 shellings, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,618 kamikaze drones were used.

The aggressor also conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Myropillia, Khotyn, Novenke, Stetskivka, Pysarivka in Sumy region; Kharkiv, Mali Prokhody, Kudiivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk, Holubivka, Podoly, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region; Druzhba, Mirnohrad, Romanivka, and Kurakhove in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, and Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Throughout the past day, the missile and artillery forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit one command post, two air defense systems, one artillery gun in firing position, two field ammunition depots, three clusters of enemy personnel and military equipment, and four enemy radar stations.

According to Ukrinform, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,310 personnel. Additionally, Ukrainian forces neutralized 19 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 58 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, eight air defense assets, 84 tactical UAVs, two cruise missiles, 121 vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment of the occupiers.