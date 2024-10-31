(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="YF Life Shines at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024" data-link=" Life Shines at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024" class="whatsapp">Shar Exchange views with leaders on the evolution of FinTech

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - The main & of the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, one of the most influential FinTech events in Asia, was successfully concluded yesterday. Themed 'Illuminating New Pathways in Fintech,' the event attracted over 30,000 from more than 100 economies. It brought together global industry leaders from banking, securities, investment, insurance and technology sectors to discuss the future of finance and financial technology. YF Life Insurance International Ltd. (YF Life), adhering to its 'people-centric, technology-empowerment' core value and commitment to innovation, fully supported and showcased its cutting-edge technologies at InsurTech and WealthTech Area.



YF Life Pavilion was filled by visitors who are excited to experience its AI Financial Assistant and Senaptec Sensory Station.

YF Life has set up AI Financial Assistant at its booth, utilizing AI to evaluate wealth management needs for clients. Moreover, YF Life is the first insurance company in Hong Kong to introduce Senaptec Sensory Station, a tool widely recognized by physiotherapists and optometrists. Through simple games, clients can gain insights into their brain function and take proactive steps towards a healthier future.

Ms. Phoebe Lian, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of YF Life said, 'We are thrilled that YF Life could participate in this prestigious financial event and collaborate with global leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies and investment strategies. Going forward, YF Life will continue to drive the adopting of FinTech to create greater values for our clients.'



YF Life's Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Dennis Luk, shared how YF Life leveraged innovative technology to enhance investment management and drive business growth at the WealthTech & InvestTech Forum.

YF Life supported the event not only as an exhibitor, but also a Gold Sponsor with its Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Dennis Luk, delivering a keynote speech. He shared how YF Life leveraged innovative technology to enhance investment management and drive business growth at the WealthTech & InvestTech Forum. He later joined a panel discussion with industry leaders to explore the technological landscape of private and public markets. At the event, he stated, 'YF Life will continue to actively explore the application of FinTech application in investment management to foster sustainable development.'

Hashtag: #YFLife

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YF Life