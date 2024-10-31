Everybody Must Accept Reality That J&K Is Union Territory: Lt Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that "everybody must accept the reality" that J&K is a Union Territory.

His comment came at a interaction on the J&K Foundation Day - to coincide with the Reorganisation Act 2019 when the erstwhile state was downgraded to a UT, as the ruling NC and its allies, including the Congress, stayed away from the celebrations. Thursday was the 5th anniversary of J&K's reorganisation into a UT.

"Things took the shape as promised by Prime Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that first, delimitation, then Assembly polls, and then statehood at an appropriate time. At present, J&K is a UT and everyone must accept this reality. When J&K becomes a state again, we will celebrate that day as well," the Lt Governor said to a question about the ruling party's abstention on the occasion.

NC spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq had on Wednesday announced that nobody from his party would attend the UT Day function at SKICC as it doesn't accept J&K as a UT.

In an obvious reference to NC leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Cabinet ministers, Sinha said: "It was unfortunate that those who took oath under the Indian Constitution are opposing UT status of J&K. This reflects their dual character."

The LG said that Panchayat polls couldn't be held due to the delay in reservation for backward classes and that the J&K administration is committed to holding the elections as soon as possible.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K touched new heights of development and peace. "The development is visible from roads to train to hospitals to medical colleges. The outside investment will soon go from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore. J&K Bank was pulled out from the debt and today this bank is a profit-earning institution that gives loans to everyone in need. Today it is a people's bank. The progress bank is an example of a change J&K has gone through in the past few years."

"In the past five years, J&K marched ahead with peace and prosperity. Lal Chowk's identity was changed and today it is known for something else. Pulwama Chowk witnesses anti-terrorist protests and candlelight marches. Post 2019, the air has changed. In the past few days, some terrorist incidents took place where brave men lost their lives. But I believe that J&K Police and other forces will give the perpetrators a befitting reply," the LG said.

"Efforts are on to root out the terrorism from J&K. Time is not far when J&K would be free from terror. Peace is a must for J&K's progress. Some people are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. I request them, refrain from provocative statements as it was after huge efforts that J&K is a peaceful place today," he said.

The NC and Congress decided to stay away from Thursday's celebrations saying that whatever happened on August 5, 2019 (Abrogation of Article 370 & downgrading of J&K into UT) was unconstitutional and immoral.