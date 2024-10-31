NIKE, Inc. Appoints Long-Time Leaders Ann Miller As EVP, Global Sports Marketing And Rob Leinwand As EVP, Chief Legal Of...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced changes in its Senior Leadership Team (SLT), positioning the company for continued growth and success with a focus on putting and at the forefront and driving speed and efficiency.

Ann Miller, an accomplished leader with nearly 18 years of experience at NIKE, and currently Executive Vice President, Chief Officer, will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Global Sports Marketing. Miller succeeds John Slusher, who will retire from NIKE later this year after 26 years with the company.

“Ann possesses a unique blend of athlete mindset, deep legal expertise, and exceptional leadership. Her appointment is a testament to the value she brings to NIKE,” said Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc.“I have the utmost confidence Ann will inspire, innovate, and push the boundaries of what's possible and continue to make a lasting impact on our business and the world of sport.”

A former college basketball player and key member of NIKE's SLT, Miller will continue to report to Hill. She will lead and grow the company's athlete, league, and federation portfolio, while driving end-to-end integration of athletes across innovation, product, and storytelling. This strategic alignment will enable the company to deliver more effectively on its commitment to serving athletes and putting sport back at the center of its business.

Slusher joined NIKE in 1998 and held leadership positions in EMEA and North America before taking the EVP, Global Sports Marketing role in 2007.

“John Slusher has been an instrumental leader in shaping our approach to sports marketing and built a portfolio of athletes, leagues, and federations that is truly unmatched,” said Hill.“We wish him all the best in his next chapter and are thankful for his many years of service to NIKE.”

With Miller's appointment, Rob Leinwand, currently Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, will succeed Miller as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. A seasoned lawyer with a proven track record, Leinwand joined NIKE in 2004 and has led numerous teams across the legal function. He will report to Hill and become a member of NIKE's SLT.

“Rob is an exceptional lawyer and a trusted advisor who has consistently demonstrated excellence in his work for NIKE. I'm thrilled to welcome him to our Senior Leadership Team, where his expertise will be invaluable in driving our business forward,” said Hill.

As the company continues to prioritize speed and efficiency, Venkatesh Alagirisamy, Chief Supply Chain Officer, and 18-year NIKE veteran, will also now report directly to Hill and become a member of the SLT.

