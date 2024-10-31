TECNO Pocket Go Named To TIME's List Of The Best Inventions Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovative brand

TECNO today shared that its innovative TECNO Pocket Go has been listed as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 by TIME.

This recognition underscores TECNO's leadership in innovation with a futuristic mindset, further adding to TECNO Pocket Go's impressive array of accolades, including from the Red Design Awards, the International Design Excellence Awards and the 2024 Global Product Innovation Awards.

Cover credit:& Photograph by Jo Whaley for TIME.

TIME is considered a prestigious source of information and a trusted voice in the media landscape. It is renowned for its annual "Best Inventions of the Year" list, which highlights groundbreaking innovations that have a profound impact on society. To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields - such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

TECNO Pocket Go creates a "new gaming paradise" in handheld PC form in the AR industry. By seamlessly integrating with the Windows gaming ecosystem and utilizing advanced head tracking technology, it brings an unparalleled 6D immersive experience to users. The AR Pocket Vision features a 0.71-inch Micro-OLED screen that delivers the equivalent of a 215-inch TV experience from 6 meters away, surpassing industry standards. TECNO Pocket Go allows gamers to enjoy a cinematic-level viewing experience, with customizable adjustments for up to 600° diopters to ensure eye comfort. Marrying the headset - which includes head-tracking, vibration, and adaptive posture technology - to a compact controller that doubles as a Windows 11 computer creates a more portable and immersive experience for gamers on the go, or with limited space at home. Users can even sync the glasses to their phone, TV, and other devices to create a DIY spatial reality.



This year, TECNO has welcomed numerous key milestones as a result of its ongoing efforts in the realm of AI and AR, empowering a range of futuristic products. TIME's recognition reflects TECNO's innovative capabilities and is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging markets and offering advanced technology and stylish designs to consumers.

Pocket Go is not only TECNO's first breakthrough in the AR arena but also stands as one of the most innovative and emblematic products within TECNO's AIoT ecosystem. It exemplifies TECNO's commitment to exploring and innovating to unlock new frontiers of user experience through technological advancement.

