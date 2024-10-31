Varun Sharma On Celebrating ‘‘Gharwali Diwali’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) *Actor Varun Sharma, who is known for 'Fukrey', 'Dilwale', 'Chhichhore' and others, has shared that he is celebrating a 'gharwali Diwali' with his family by spending some quality time with them, and gorging on some delectable food.

The told IANS,“My Diwali plans are very simple, it's just going to be a very gharwali Diwali for me. I'm just going to be home with my family and eating some yummy food. And just, it's going to be a catch up session with the entire family together. Just being at home and celebrating the festival of lights with a lot of love, laughter and some amazing home cooked food”.

He further mentioned,“Every year, I celebrate Diwali with my family only. I attempt and I try to be home for Diwali. And every year is the same. The entire family sits together. We catch up, listen to some nice old music, and listen to a playlist that my mother loves. We eat some amazing food, catch up on conversations. Just having a great time being just us as a family and celebrating”.

Varun made his debut in 2013 with the comedy-drama 'Fukrey', directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film emerged as a commercial success and also started the 'Fukrey' franchise. In 2015, Sharma first appeared in Abhishek Dogra's comedy 'Dolly Ki Doli' and successful romantic comedy 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', co-starring Kapil Sharma, came next.

His final film of 2015 was superstar director Rohit Shetty's action romance 'Dilwale' in which he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon. The film broke several box office records and proved to be his highest-grossing release.