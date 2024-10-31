FTA Prize 2024 Winners Announced In Marrakech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Marrakech: Trust Arabia (FTA), a non-profit organization, announced the winners of the 6th FTA Prize 2024 during a ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco, in partnership with Years of Culture initiative within the Year of Culture Qatar - Morocco 2024 activities.

Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums (QM) H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani welcomed the attendees during the ceremony, expressing her commitment to supporting the next generation of fashion talents in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The FTA Prize 2024 winners are trio Noura Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sara Naif Al Saud and Mashael Khalid Al Saud, as well as Nadine Mosallam, Yasmin Mansour, Reem Hamed, Sylwia Nazzal, and Batoul Al Rashdan, in addition to duo Xavi Garcia and Franx de Cristal.

A total of 24 finalists showcased their collections and competed in various categories in front of an audience that included well-renowned regional and international figures.

Yasmin Mansour from Qatar highlighted the importance of the FTA Prize and its role in supporting talents in Qatar and the region, underscoring her goal to complete her work and best represent the“Made in Qatar” initiative.

Finalist Jihane Boumediane from Morocco said that holding the FTA Prize this year as part of the Year of Culture Qatar - Morocco 2024 reflects the long-standing relationship between the two countries and further enhances cultural exchange.

Boumediane explained that her work aimed to introduce Moroccan culture as well as ways to preserve it and pass it on to future generations.

The winners of the FTA Prize 2024 will receive a cash prize between USD 100,000 to 200,000 alongside other benefits.