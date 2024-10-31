Mos Gopi Delivers Filmi Dialogues To Take On Political Adversaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Thrissur, Oct 31 (IANS) What is in one's blood will always shine through and the same is true for of State for Tourism, and Gas, Suresh Gopi, who has over three decades of acting experience.

The actor-turned-politician on Thursday delivered punchy dialogues against his adversaries and also against the media.

Gopi's victory, the first-ever by a BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, continues to be a raging topic of discussion in Kerala's political circles.

Both the and the CPI(M) accuse each other of having helped him win.

However, on Thursday, Gopi used his talent to refute all the allegations against him.

He stated that the only reason for his victory was the massive Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam.

“Whatever one says, the single-biggest reason why I won was the Karuvannur bank scam,” said Gopi.

The Congress has been accusing the CPI(M)-led Pinarayi Vijayan government of helping Gopi by creating a disruption in the famed Thrissur Pooram festival, days before the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, resulting in public anger against the government and an electoral advantage for the BJP.

“I am also not happy with you (media) because gone are the days when the media stood for the people. Now each one of you has an agenda and you pursue it and do not stand with the people. So that's why, I at times, express my resentment. You should stand with the people,” said Gopi.

Gopi then turned his ire against the Kerala government and challenged them to order a CBI probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram.

“Does the Kerala government have the guts to order a CBI probe into the disruption of the Pooram. I challenge them,” added Gopi.

Reacting to Gopi's barbs, State Tourism Minister, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, said the problem with Gopi is that he continues to live in his filmi world.

“If he delivers filmi dialogues, it will be reciprocated in the same manner. Films and politics are different and that he should understand. Moreover, we all know that it was the Congress party which shifted their votes which led to Gopi's victory,” said Riyas who is the son-in-law of CM Vijayan.

The Congress, which had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Thrissur, finished third in the recent Lok Sabha polls.