Montreal Hosts Ministerial Conf. On Human Dimension Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- A Ministerial on the Human Dimension of Ukraine commenced in Montreal, Canada, focusing on implementing the fourth point of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, which seeks the release of prisoners and deportees.

Organized by Canada, Norway, and Ukraine, who co-chaired the working group, the two-day event aims to develop a roadmap with practical solutions for the return of prisoners of war (POWs) and deported individuals, including military personnel, civilians and children.

The conference also seeks to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to comply with international law and the Geneva Conventions.

Key objectives of the conference include identifying strategies to enhance information-sharing on the whereabouts of POWs, detained civilians and displaced children.

The conference further aims to address issues of torture, mistreatment, forced relocation, and deportation, and to secure regular access for international organizations to all detention sites for POWs and deportees in Russia.

The conference aims to find humanitarian solutions, strengthening coordination for the reintegration and rehabilitation of returnees, and supporting their mental health needs.

Over 70 countries and international organizations participate in the conference, which is part of Ukraine's preparations for its second Peace Summit, scheduled for November. (end)

