(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than 19 youths in Ramnagar village of Nainital district in Uttarakhand have tested positive for after engaging in sexual relations with a minor girl aged 17, The New Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past 17 months, 45 individuals in Ramnagar have tested HIV positive, sparking concern among officials," the report said, citing a source from the senior health department.

According to the report, the minor, who is allegedly addicted to heroin, engaged in physical relationships with the young men who provided funds for her addiction.

The report said, quoting a district health officer,“This is a disturbing trend, and we're taking immediate action. The girl's addiction led to this unfortunate situation, and we're working to provide counselling and support,” he added.

“This is a wake-up call for our community,” said Dr Harish Chandra Pant, Nainital's Chief Medical Officer. "We're working tirelessly to raise awareness, provide counseling, and contain this outbreak."

“A startling revelation has emerged in the Ramnagar HIV outbreak, where multiple youth contracted the disease without realizing they shared a common link,” a health official told The New Indian Express.

"These young men had no idea they were exposed to HIV through the same 17-year-old girl," explained a counsellor.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV remains a major global public health issue, having claimed an estimated 42.3 million lives to date. Transmission is ongoing in all countries globally.

How is the Uttarakhand government cracking down on drug control in the state?

According to the official website of the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare,“The department is manned by 5 Inspector of Drugs Incharge of various districts, one inspector of any based at the HQ in Dehradun and are Drug Licensing & Controlling Authority based at HQ in Dehradun.”

It is important to note that clicking the link to the official website for additional information on the government website directs users to a casino online betting platform called“LAVAGAME.”

What is the current scenario of HIV in India?

The 2022 HIV Estimate indicate that around 2.47 million people are living with HIV in the country, with an adult HIV prevalence of 0.2%. Although there were approximately 66,000 new HIV infections in 2022, there has been a decline of slightly over 42% since 2010, slightly exceeding the global average of 38%. AIDS-related deaths in 2022 stood at approximately 39,000, marking a significant decline of nearly 77% since 2010.

Despite numerous competing health priorities during the COVID-19 recovery period, the fifth phase of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (2021-2025) received a substantial budget allocation of approximately USD 1934 million. Notably, 95% of the overall budget for the program is financed domestically, exemplifying India's dedication to combating the epidemic.

Moreover, as per an official release by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the national toll-free helpline number (1800-11-0031) is available to assist alcoholics and drug-dependent persons.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment serves as the nodal ministry for drug demand reduction and the rehabilitation of individuals affected by alcoholism and drug abuse. With technical support from M/s TCIL, a Government of India undertaking, this helpline is currently available from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.



