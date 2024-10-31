Minister Comments On European Commission's Assessment Of Ukrainian Media Reforms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission's report, part of the EU Enlargement Package, positively evaluated Ukraine's reforms, particularly the roadmap for restoring a transparent and independent post-war media landscape.

This was reported by the of Culture and Strategic Communications , as cited by Ukrinform.

"The European Commission highlighted the priority of protecting journalistic work in Ukraine. The report includes crucial updates to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces' Order No. 73, which enables Ukrainian and foreign experts to report on frontline conditions more effectively," the report stated.

Additionally, the EC commended the Ukrainian government's efforts to create suitable conditions for journalists working near the front lines.

“We appreciate the European Commission's recognition of the law signed by the President of Ukraine in May 2024, which significantly increased transparency in local governance through regular publication of transcripts and broadcasts of local council meetings and standing committee sessions,” said Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi.

The European Commission also positively assessed the roadmap to support the restoration of a transparent and independent post-war media space after martial law ends.

“We have already begun our path to change, ensuring access to public information for every citizen and actively engaging resources from international partners to support the revival of Ukrainian media,” Tochytskyi added.

He noted that the European Commission's recommendations regarding the Yedyni Novyny telethon were also taken into account.

“The state plans to discontinue support for the telethon after martial law ends, focusing on the sustainable development of media infrastructure. Our goal is to create a space for truth and freedom of speech, and this work continues daily,” the minister emphasized.

As reported, the European Commission adopted its annual "Enlargement Package" on October 30, providing a detailed evaluation of the status and progress of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, and Türkiye on their paths to EU membership. The evaluations are accompanied by recommendations and guidance on reform priorities.