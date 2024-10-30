Egypt's FM Affirms Commitment To Sahel Security, Offers Support To Niger

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty asserted on Wednesday that the Sahel and Sahara region is an integral part of Egyptian security.

Speaking at a joint press with Niger's Foreign Minister, Bakary Yaou Sangare, in Cairo, Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Chad, and all other Sahel countries. He stated that the security of the Sahel is directly linked to the security of Egypt.

Abdelatty acknowledged the unstable situation in the Sahel and Sahara, highlighting the presence of active groups in the region. He underscored Egypt's support for national institutions in these countries, revealing Cairo's provision of training assistance to Niger, Gabon, and Burkina Faso to aid their counterterrorism efforts.

Abdelatty also discussed regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. He stressed that achieving security and stability in the region is impossible without ending the use of force and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Niger's Foreign Minister echoed the importance of cooperation in combating terrorism, stating that it is a global phenomenon that requires a collective effort. He acknowledged Egypt's substantial experience in counterterrorism, a valuable asset for all Sahel countries. He emphasized the need for logistical, financial, and military assistance to effectively confront this pressing threat.

Abdelatty further affirmed Egypt's readiness to provide comprehensive support to Niger, including medical aid and assistance in reclaiming extensive agricultural lands.

He announced the upcoming visit of Niger's Prime Minister to Egypt, during which they will discuss bolstering economic cooperation between the two nations.



