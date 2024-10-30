Runpod Wins 2024 Cloudx Award For Iaas Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI infrastructure company recognized for innovation in cloud technologies

- Zhen Lu, CEO of RunPod LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RunPod , a leading cloud computing for AI and machine workloads, has won the 2024 CloudX Award in the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) category. This annual award for the cloud recognizes RunPod's excellence in cloud technologies.The CloudX Awards honor outstanding innovation across more than 17 categories. RunPod's win highlights its significant role in the rapidly expanding cloud market and the importance of its mission to revolutionize AI and machine learning cloud computing."At RunPod, we prioritize providing high-quality, reliable, and scalable cloud infrastructure with a goal to enable developers to build the next generation of AI," said Zhen Lu, CEO of RunPod. "We're proud to help push innovative standards in the industry and will remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering developers and businesses with cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions."RunPod will receive its CloudX Award during CloudX 2024, scheduled for November 5 in Santa Clara, Calif. CloudX 2024 is a premier international cloud and integration conference that brings together leaders and innovators in the field.RunPod's IaaS offering stands out for its scalability, easily adjusting GPU power to prevent latency. Latency of just a few seconds can significantly hurt companies whose end users don't have patience for delays. RunPod has thousands of GPUs across 30 regions to avoid GPU error interruptions and offer unparalleled speed and scalability.The CloudX Awards selection process involves an independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board that evaluates nominees based on technical innovation, industry attention and awareness, as well as general regard and use by the cloud and IT ecosystem communities.About RunPod:RunPod is a globally distributed GPU cloud platform that empowers developers to deploy custom full-stack AI applications – simply, globally, and at scale. With RunPod's key offerings, GPU Instances and Serverless GPUs, developers can develop, train and scale AI applications all in one cloud. RunPod is committed to making cloud computing accessible and affordable without compromising features, usability, or experience. It strives to empower individuals and enterprises with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to unlock the potential of AI and cloud computing. The company has already gained national recognition for its contributions to the AI industry, earning it a spot on the 2024 Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups list. To learn more about RunPod, visit .

