Nitride Global To Partner On NASA Contract To Grow Aluminum Nitride Crystals In Space

Industry leaders team up to develop next-generation crystal growth capability

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nitride Global , Inc., a global leader in Aluminum Nitride technology, today announced that it will partner with United Semiconductor, LLC and Axiom Space on a NASA-funded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant titled Physical vapor deposition reactor design and validation for in-space of aluminum nitride single crystals. The contract is set aside for small businesses that support the development of innovative technologies with potential aerospace applications.

The consortium, led by United Semiconductor, a manufacturer of advanced semiconductor materials, will work on designing and validating a physical vapor deposition reactor for producing high-quality aluminum nitride single crystals in a microgravity environment. This aligns with NASA's interest in in-space manufacturing capabilities that could enable novel materials and devices for autonomous systems, networked sensing, and other emerging aerospace technologies.

“We are thrilled to partner with United Semiconductor and Axiom Space on this groundbreaking project supported by NASA's SBIR program,” said Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of Nitride Global.“The development of in-space manufacturing technologies for aluminum nitride single crystals represents a major leap forward for both aerospace and semiconductor industries. At Nitride Global, we have always been at the forefront of Aluminum Nitride innovation, and this collaboration will enable us to explore new frontiers in materials science while contributing to NASA's mission of advancing autonomous systems and networked sensing in space. This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in advanced semiconductor materials.”

The contract award is in the form of a Phase I SBIR and is expected to fund the collaboration for one year, with possible follow-on funding should the program show early success.

About Nitride Global

Nitride Global ( ) is a leading innovator in the development and commercialization of advanced aluminum nitride boules and templates and a revolutionary thermal management and passivation coating technology based on aluminum oxynitride. The company's cutting-edge solutions are used in a variety of high-performance applications in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging across various sectors, such as power electronics, microelectronics, EVs, photonics, aerospace, and renewable energy. With a focus on quality, performance, and innovation, Nitride Global is committed to driving advancements in materials science and delivering value to its customers globally.

