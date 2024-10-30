(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shadows Beneath the Shore by Victor Acosta, now on Audible! A gripping family saga from NYC to the Dominican Republic, narrated by Sasha Monegro.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shadows Beneath the Shore by Victor Acosta Now Available as an Audiobook on Audible

A Thrilling Family Saga Set Between the Bronx and the Dominican Republic Comes to Life with Narration by Sasha Monegro

Shadows Beneath the Shore: Secrets of a Dominican Mine, the highly anticipated novel by Victor Acosta, has just been released as an audiobook on Audible, narrated by the talented Sasha Monegro. This compelling family saga, which takes readers (and now listeners) from the bustling streets of New York to the mysterious shores of the Dominican Republic, is now more accessible than ever for audiences who love to experience storytelling in audio form.

In Shadows Beneath the Shore, high school senior Tony Costa's life takes an unexpected turn after the sudden, suspicious death of his father. What begins as a graduation gift-a family trip to the Dominican Republic-quickly turns into a journey to uncover family secrets and hidden legacies. Tony embarks on a riveting quest for truth that spans generations, revealing a complex tapestry of ambition, resilience, and hidden treasures buried beneath the Caribbean sands.

Acosta, a Dominican Republic native who grew up in the Bronx and now resides in Orlando, drew inspiration for this novel from his own heritage and family history. With Shadows Beneath the Shore, Acosta delivers a story that beautifully captures the intricacies of cultural identity, the power of family bonds, and the mysteries that shape our destinies.

The newly released audiobook version of Shadows Beneath the Shore features the voice of Sasha Monegro, whose rich, expressive narration brings each character to life. Monegro's performance captures the depth and intensity of Tony's journey, inviting listeners to dive deeper into the emotional core of the story. Her nuanced approach ensures that every twist and turn of the plot resonates with authenticity and suspense, making the audiobook an engaging experience from beginning to end.

“I'm thrilled to share this story in a new format, especially with Sasha Monegro's incredible narration,” says Acosta.“Her voice truly brings a new dimension to the characters, making the experience even more immersive for listeners.”

Shadows Beneath the Shore is now available in both paperback and audiobook formats on Amazon and Audible. The audiobook is perfect for those who want to be transported into a world of family secrets, hidden histories, and thrilling adventures.

For more information on Shadows Beneath the Shore and to listen to the audiobook, visit victoracosta.

About the Author:

Victor Acosta is a Dominican-American author whose stories draw heavily from his cultural heritage and personal experiences. Inspired by the rich legacy of his grandparents, Acosta's work is a tribute to resilience, identity, and family. Shadows Beneath the Shore is his latest novel and first audiobook.

