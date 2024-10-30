President Zelensky Visits Injured Servicemen, Honors Them With Awards In Uzhhorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) While in Uzhhorod, President Zelensky visited a clinical center where Ukrainian defenders are undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining injuries in battles in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kursk regions.

This was reported on the President's official website , Ukrinform saw.

“Thank you, on behalf of all our people – all of Ukraine – for your crucial work, service, and bravery. Bravery that always plays a decisive role, both on the battlefield and in decisions,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The President spoke with the defenders and honored them with state awards, including the Order "For Courage" III class, the Medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "To the Defender of the Motherland".

in

He also examined the vascular X-ray diagnostics and rehabilitation rooms, which are equipped with modern treatment technology and devices.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky met with business representatives in Uzhhorod, including those from relocated enterprises from Kharkiv, Melitopol, Dnipro, and Nikopol.