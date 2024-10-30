War Update: 134 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, October 30, there were 134 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the front line, the Ukrainian repelled 22 enemy in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on , providing information as of 22:00 on Wednesday, October 30, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Currently, there have been 134 combat clashes. The situation remains hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors of the front. Today, the enemy launched one missile strike and 58 on the territory of Ukraine (using one missile and 68 guided arerial bombs), and used 663 kamikaze drones for strikes. They also carried out over 3,800 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas," the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked once near Vovchansk. Also, the occupiers actively used aviation in this direction, targeting the areas around the settlements of Mali Prokhody, Kudiivka, and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk sector , throughout the day, the enemy attempted to advance 20 times towards the Ukrainian positions near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve, Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Lozova, and Zahryzove. Currently, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the invading forces attacked 11 times in the areas of Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Zarichne, Druzheliubivka, and the Serebrianskyi forestry. One clash is still ongoing, while the rest have been stopped by the Ukrainian forces.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted to breach the Ukrainian defenses twice throughout the day in the areas of the settlements of Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk secto r, the enemy's activity resulted in one combat clash near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , there were no attacks; however, the enemy launched an airstrike using unguided rockets on the settlement of Druzhba.

The enemy attempted to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses 26 times in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have received tough rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Vyshneve, Krutyi Yar, and Selydove. Four attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses: according to preliminary information, today the Ukrainian troops have eliminated over 220 invaders in this dsector, 115 of whom are irretrievable losses. Two tanks, one artillery system, two vehicles, and one UAV of the enemy have been destroyed, and one vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, and one artillery system have been damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked te Ukrainian positions near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, Yelyzavetivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka, and Katerynivka. Currently, the Ukrainian troops have repelled 26 attacks, while 13 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near Bohoyavlenka, Maksymivka, and Novoukrainka, with one still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlement of Charivne. The situation is under control.

In the Orikhiv sector , the aggressor launched airstrikes on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka. A total of 14 aerial bombs were used.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operations in Russia's Kursk region . The Russian forces launched 19 attacks using 20 guided bombs on their own territory.

"Today, for effective and professional combat work, we should commend the servicemen of the 141st Separate Infantry Brigade and the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in personnel and equipment," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.