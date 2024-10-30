Binghatti Launches AED 5 Billion Skyrise Project In Business Bay.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, October 30, 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a new step to strengthen its position in Dubai's luxury market, Binghatti Developers has now launched 'Binghatti Skyrise ', the newest icon in the heart of Business Bay area of Dubai, perfectly located to meet the increasing demand for luxury residential units near Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal.

This launch comes as part of Binghatti's vision to double its project portfolio to over AED 100 billion in the next 18 months. The project is an architectural masterpiece featuring 3,333 residential units designed in a contemporary style.

Binghatti Skyrise design concept draws inspiration from the seamless fusion of diverse elements, resulting in a cohesive façade that captivates the senses. Strategically situated in Dubai's Business Bay district, this expansive waterfront development offers effortless access to Downtown Dubai and uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal.

Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti commented, “Binghatti Skyrise represents a new step towards enhancing excellence in delivering unique residential experiences. We always strive to exceed expectations and innovate living spaces that combine luxury and innovation, embodying our vision to make a significant impact on Dubai's real estate market and double our real estate portfolio to AED 100 billion within the next 18 months.”

Strategically located in Business Bay, the project offers seamless access to Dubai's key attractions, commercial hubs, and leisure destinations. Residents of Binghatti Skyrise can enjoy a range of over 15 high-end amenities, including luxury swimming pools, a private golf course, tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, kids' water park, and dedicated yoga and relaxation areas.

Binghatti Skyrise presents a smart investment opportunity, as it's situated on one of the last available plots in Business Bay, which continues to experience high demand and strong returns. By combining innovative design with state-of-the-art facilities, the project aims to provide an unmatched residential experience.

With Binghatti's commitment to excellence and quality, Binghatti Skyrise is set to become a new landmark in Dubai's luxury real estate market.

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti Developers is a prestigious Emirati brand in the field of real estate development, holding a leading position thanks to its portfolio that exceeds 70 projects with a value of over AED 40 billion. The company is led by Engineer Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of the Board, who, through his innovative vision, aims to deliver luxury projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti has successfully delivered more than 15,000 residential units by 2024, achieving notable accomplishments in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. The company continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the increasing market aspirations, with a focus on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.







