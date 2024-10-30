Weaponizing Faith: Coalition Against Disinformation Discusses Russia's Disinformation War On Religious Freedom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An alarming picture of Russia's disinformation strategy targeting religious freedom and values worldwide emerged at the recent conference, "Russian Disinformation: Tactics, Influence, and Threats to National Security." The event brought together top experts, security professionals, figures, and religious leaders, revealing how Russian-backed organizations manipulate religious narratives to destabilize societies and deepen mistrust.

In a powerful keynote address, Political and Relations Consultant Dina Shaikhislam exposed how Russia employs disinformation to turn religion into a weapon. Shaikhislam's analysis detailed how state-affiliated groups like the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religion and Sects (RACIRS) promote anti-cult rhetoric to demonize religious minorities, nonprofits, and civil society groups. "Russia's narratives deliberately vilify groups like Scientologists, Baptists, Pentecostals, and Jehovah's Witnesses," Shaikhislam said, "spreading fear and distrust through dehumanization and scare tactics that polarize communities."

With meticulous analysis, Shaikhislam argued that by systematically framing these groups as extremists, Russian campaigns turn people against their neighbors, making it easier for the Kremlin to destabilize societies, both in occupied Ukraine and globally. "These manipulative tactics don't just stoke fear; they corrode the very foundation of community," she noted, emphasizing the far-reaching effects of disinformation on critical thinking and public trust.

Shaikhislam also exposed the Kremlin's dual image: while Russia poses as a defender of conservative values, its domestic policies reveal systematic religious persecution and suppression that directly violate International Humanitarian Law. "The hypocrisy is clear," Shaikhislam argued. "The Kremlin's disinformation strategies threaten millions, supporting a broader agenda of destabilizing neighboring democracies and undermining trust in democratic institutions."

The conference's opening panel, "The Strategic Use of Disinformation in Propaganda," broke down how Russia amplifies these divisive narratives on social media and through mainstream outlets, urging global media and fact-checking organizations to work together in fighting the spread of fake news. "We're dealing with a strategy aimed at destabilizing democracy," remarked panelist T.C. Cameron. Fellow panelist Andrew Kreig underscored the need for international cooperation to ensure that Russia's manipulation of media and religious narratives does not go unchecked.

Another key session, "Russian Disinformation and the Erosion of Religious Freedoms in Occupied Territories and Democratic Nations," highlighted Russia's efforts to marginalize religious communities, particularly in Crimea and Donbas. Andrii Oliinyk, head of the Aggression Division at Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, reported ongoing investigations into Russian religious structures suspected of stoking discord across post-Soviet and EU regions. Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) investigator Anton Stepanov explained that ROC affiliates work hand-in-hand with Russian media and intelligence to embed anti-Western and anti-religious propaganda into everyday discourse.

Representatives from Ukraine's religious community, including Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea, Maxym Krupskyi of the Adventist Church, and Yuriy Kulakevych of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, voiced a rallying call for vigilance against disinformation that targets religious freedoms. Chief Rabbi Ederi Liron, head of association for the development of Jewish Communities in Ukraine, spoke candidly about the on-the-ground impact of Russia's anti-cult rhetoric: "Entire communities have been stripped of their right to practice freely, and religious liberties are vanishing in occupied areas." The full agenda with speakers can be found here:

The conference concluded with a powerful commitment from the international community to combat Russian disinformation, urging unified action to protect religious freedoms and preserve democratic principles. With a common goal to expose and counteract propaganda, participants called on nations to prioritize the safeguarding of global peace, security, and human rights against disinformation campaigns that seek to divide. The report on Russian disinformation presented during the conference can be found here:

In bringing religious freedom into the crosshairs of disinformation, Russia has redefined the stakes, but this conference made it clear: the world stands ready to meet the challenge.

