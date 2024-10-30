Lucero Speaks To Showcase Innovations In Student Mental Health Support At BHT2024 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucero Speaks, a pioneer in mental solutions for students, is excited to announce its participation at the 2024 Behavioral Health Tech (BHT2024) conference, the largest global event dedicated to advancing mental health and substance use care through and innovation. The conference, taking place next week, will bring together leaders across health plans, employers, behavioral health providers, digital health companies, investors, and policy makers, all focused on expanding access to behavioral healthcare.

Lucero Speaks will be represented by Meagan Butler, M.Ed, LPC, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, a renowned mental health advocate and former lead counselor for Austin ISD. Butler, who has guided schools through crises and tragedies, will introduce Lucero's innovative mental health program, recently recognized by the Meadows Foundation. With over 20,000 students already benefiting from the program, Lucero's solutions address the urgent need for accessible mental health support tailored to young people.

"This conference is an opportunity for us to show how technology can drive real change in the mental health space, especially for students," Butler shared. "We're eager to connect with other leaders and share how our program helps schools support students through some of life's most challenging experiences."

Attendees will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one briefings with the Lucero Speaks team to learn more about their approach to mental health in educational settings. With a mission to make mental health support accessible to all students, Lucero Speaks is pioneering a future where schools are equipped to meet the diverse needs of their communities.

Lucero recently announced its inclusion in the K-12 Mental Health Technology Navigator . The Navigator was built by Headstream , an innovation program by SecondMus aimed at improving adolescent mental well-being, in partnership with The Jed Foundation (JED), a leading national nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults, and The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, Texas's most trusted source for data-driven mental health policy.

Said Lucero CEO Jillian Domingue : "The Navigator is a free, transformational resource for K-12 administrators and educators to inform and guide the process of choosing and using digital tools to support the mental health and well-being of students. We are pleased and proud to receive national recognition and inclusion in this powerful, high-profile web-based digital health initiative."

