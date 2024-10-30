Rebrandly Revolutionizes Link In Bio With The Debut Of Link Gallery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly, the leader in management solutions, announced the launch of Link today. Unlike traditional link in bio tools, Link Gallery creates a seamless branded experience using a custom domain that engages audiences from click to conversion.

Unlike traditional link in bio tools, Rebrandly Link Gallery lets you build a customizable microsite that's truly yours.

Rebrandly Link Gallery addresses the rapidly expanding social commerce market, projected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2030. Since the mid-2010s, the link in bio market has proliferated, with platforms like Linktree reporting over 50 million users globally. However, many traditional services have limitations, such as third-party branding, a lack of regulatory security and data compliance controls, and an increased risk of links being flagged as spam or banned on social platforms.

Link Gallery addresses these issues by giving users complete control over their link in bio domain and click data, ensuring greater online safety, brand consistency, and performance. Due to Rebrandly's rigorous safety and compliance standard s , branded links in Link Gallery are also less likely to be flagged by social media platforms as spam and have a 40% higher click-through rate than generic links.

"At Rebrandly, we believe every brand deserves to own its digital identity. With Link Gallery, we're giving users a powerful tool to reclaim control over their link in bio pages in a way they've not been able to before," said Carla Bourque, CEO of Rebrandly. "Owning your digital identity isn't just about convenience-it's about ensuring your brand is always front and center and that you're never at the mercy of a third-party service for control of your audience, data, or assets. Link Gallery is completely you."

In addition to custom domains, Link Gallery users can fully customize their link in bio with embedded images, videos, and branding elements that reflect their unique identity. Link Gallery makes it easy to drive traffic to online storefronts, social media profiles, newsletters, event sign-ups, or long-form content like blogs, podcasts, and YouTube videos. With Link Gallery, users can simply consolidate multiple links into one page, driving greater engagement across platforms.

"With social media platforms increasingly tightening their security measures, many third-party links are getting flagged or banned for spam," said Maria Thomas, Chief Product Officer at Rebrandly. "Link Gallery addresses this constraint by providing users with a custom branded domain trusted by social platforms and secure for their audience. And for brands managing multiple accounts or campaigns, it's the perfect solution to consolidate, manage, and track all link in bio pages in one place."

Custom Domains : Use a branded link to build trust and credibility

with your audience while reinforcing your brand identity.

Branded Links Page : Curate the look and feel to match your brand style, and add clear calls-to-action and embedded videos for richer engagement.

Click Analytics : Access insights about your content and your audience that drive smarter marketing decisions and boost your overall performance.

Streamlined Management : For brands, agencies, or businesses with multiple social media accounts, Link Gallery simplifies the creation, management, and tracking of all links in bio within a single platform.

Get started today and create a custom link in bio that's truly yours. Rebrandly is offering a limited-time promotion to celebrate the launch of Link Gallery: users can get a free .bio domain for the first year when they sign up for a Rebrandly account (terms and conditions apply). This special offer is available to new users who join today and is an exclusive opportunity to secure a custom-branded domain at no cost for the first year.

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly, the world's leading link management platform, empowers marketers, agencies, content creators, and developers to modernize their tech stack and elevate essential connections. With Rebrandly, everyone can easily brand, optimize, and shorten URLs and QR codes to improve deliverability, enhance security, track real-time click analytics, and boost performance with every link.

Rebrandly is committed to the highest data privacy and protection standards and is the only SaaS link management platform to achieve SOC2 and HIPAA compliance. Global companies rely on Rebrandly, including Oracle, PayPal, MetLife, Publicis Sapient, LVMH, Three Ireland, and Ubisoft. Visit .

