OMNIA Partners Expands Supplier Network On Its OPUS E-Commerce Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Public agencies are now able to research and purchase more than 6 million products across 120 categories

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OMNIA Partners – the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization for the public and private sectors – today announced a major expansion of OPUS , the company's free that provides public sector and nonprofit agencies access to industry-leading pricing and contract terms. Five new nationally recognized suppliers have been added to the platform, adding wide product offerings across IT equipment, health research and lab products, office furniture and facilities maintenance.

There are now more than 6 million products available in OPUS ranging from office supplies to public safety equipment and more than 120 other categories.

"OPUS is revolutionizing procurement," said Todd Abner, OMNIA Partners Founder, President, and CEO. "For the first time, a purchase that used to take hours, if not days or even weeks, can be done in just minutes, allowing organizations to focus critical time and resources on what matters most: their missions."

For basic product purchases, the standard process can take government agencies and nonprofit buyers several days to contact vendors, wait for responses, obtain and compare pricing and terms, ensure compliance and execute a purchase. Through OPUS, this same process takes just minutes – buyers can search and find products from multiple suppliers, add the preferred product to their cart, and check out using a credit card or account billing. All purchases in OPUS are completed using publicly solicited, competitively bid contracts – meeting the compliance requirements of most public sector organizations while adding the convenience of e-commerce.

In an era where many public agencies and nonprofits are tasked with doing more while spending less, OPUS's ability to help organizations save and operate more strategically is essential.

New suppliers with cooperative contracts through OMNIA Partners who are selling on OPUS include:



CDW – A leading multi-brand provider of IT hardware, software, solutions and services. The company specializes in serving government clients, non-profits, K-12 and higher education.



Medline – The healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner.



MillerKnoll – An international company that produces office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings.



Network Distribution – A global distribution organization that designs supply management solutions to help customers source, order, and receive products needed to keep their businesses running.

OFS – A global, family-owned contract furniture manufacturer that provides furniture and logistics solutions for office, healthcare, education, lifestyle, government, and home office markets worldwide.

"We're thrilled to have these category-leading suppliers join our platform," said Denise Woodside, OMNIA Partners EVP of Operations and Digital Strategy. "The addition of these best-in-class supplier partners will help us continue to improve daily operations for organizations across the country as they look for innovative ways to expand their impact."

OPUS is free to all public sector and nonprofit agencies in the U.S. There is no implementation or set up required and there are no subscription costs.

Learn more about OPUS and its benefits here:

.

About OMNIA Partners OPUS

OMNIA Partners OPUS is the only free e-commerce platform that provides public sector and nonprofit agencies access to hundreds of competitively solicited, publicly awarded cooperative contracts across all major categories. Unlike traditional purchasing, OPUS allows users to research and buy from multiple suppliers with a single login and a single shopping cart, making it easier than ever to purchase the items organizations need.

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Click here to learn more.

SOURCE OMNIA Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED