Motive To Enable First Starlink Service In Latin America

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Motive Software Solutions, Inc , the leader in entitlement services, announces its partnership with a leading mobile operator in South America to deliver the first Starlink Direct-to-Cell service (D2C). This innovative collaboration will enable the mobile operator to extend services across the country and remote regions in Antarctica, where traditional networks are unavailable.

Motive's IMPACT Entitlement Server, hosting, and managed services will be instrumental in managing and delivering the Starlink service. The pilot program includes upgrade to latest version of IMPACT Entitlement Server, hosting of the solution, and customization tailored to the operator's environment. The mobile operator currently serves over 6 million wireless subscribers and is renowned for its continuous investment in innovation, making it a leader in the region's telecommunications market.

“With this exciting new alliance, our customer is the first mobile operator in South America to deliver mobile service using low-orbit Starlink satellites, setting a new benchmark in connectivity for the region,” said Nick Wennekers Motive SVP & GM Device Management.“The direct-to-cell service, powered by low-orbit satellites, will allow the operator to significantly expand its coverage area, eliminating the need for extensive cellular antenna infrastructure, and providing seamless communication in even the most remote areas of the country.”

Motive's Entitlement Server Capabilities

Motive's IMPACT Mobile Entitlement Server offers comprehensive functionalities that meet evolving business needs for primary and secondary mobile devices using ACME, TS.43, and automobile AiD.02 specifications. The server also supports multi-SIM, plan transfer, geo-fencing, 5G performance boosting, Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) and On Device Service Activation (ODSA).

With real-time monitoring and enhanced security features, IMPACT Mobile Entitlement Server supports both traditional cellular networks and next-generation satellite technologies, such as Starlink, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. These features make it a critical component for D2C services in supporting the expansion of mobile coverage in underserved areas.

About Motive

Motive is the proven leader in device and service management solutions, with coverage spanning 150+ deployments globally, and over 1 billion devices under management. They enable global communication service providers to manage the devices in Fixed, Mobile, and IoT networks, helping telecom operators worldwide to maximize their infrastructure and offer next-generation services.

