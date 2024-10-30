Bitcoin's Rush To The Top
Date
10/30/2024 2:12:28 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
Bitcoin came within a hair's breadth of an all-time high on Tuesday night, but the overall crypto market is well off its peak. Total Cryptocurrency capitalisation at the overnight peak was $2.46 trillion, down $2.48 trillion from the July peak, almost 12% below the March high of $2.77 trillion and around $400 billion below the all-time high reached in November 2021. While the big picture points to a series of lower peaks, the medium-term uptrend since early September still suggests that new highs are a matter of months away. And the acceleration we saw last week suggests it's a matter of weeks, not months.
MENAFN30102024000156011031ID1108834765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.