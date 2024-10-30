KOSME To Host Business Networking Seminar In Gurugram For India-South Korea Trade

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gurugram, Oct 30 (KNN) The Korean SMEs and Start-ups Agency (KOSME) has announced plans to organise a business networking aimed at strengthening trade relations between South Korean and Indian enterprises.

The event, titled 'KOSME B2B Networking Seminar 2024: Bridging Borders, Building Business,' will take place on November 8, 2024, at the KOSME GBC Office in Gurugram, near New Delhi.

The two-hour seminar, scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will showcase six prominent South Korean companies seeking to expand their presence in the Indian market.

Participating firms include Wandoc Impex, IBC General Trading, SKINTL Enterprises, iKets, InBody India, and Gemma Global, representing diverse sectors from cosmetics and consumer electronics to medical equipment and education.

Following opening remarks from KOSME officials, each company will deliver seven-minute presentations detailing their products and services.

Notable participants include Wandoc Impex, which specialises in fisheries and cosmetics, and InBody India, a provider of medical and fitness devices.

IBC General Trading will present its beverage and stationery distribution capabilities, while iKets will introduce Korean language education programs.

The event will feature a panel discussion and Q&A session, followed by a dedicated hour-long networking opportunity from noon to 1:00 p.m., enabling Indian distributors, retailers, and potential partners to engage directly with the Korean delegates.

This structured format aims to facilitate meaningful business connections and explore collaborative ventures between the two nations.

Registration for the seminar remains open until October 30, 2024, with limited seating available.

The initiative underscores the growing economic partnership between South Korea and India, offering a platform for businesses to forge strategic alliances and explore cross-cultural opportunities in various industry sectors.

(KNN Bureau)