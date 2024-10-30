With Robust Growth Of 33%, India's Iphone Exports Poised For $10 Bn Mark

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) In a significant boost for India's economy, exports from the country reached nearly USD 6 billion in the six months leading up to September 2024.

This represents a remarkable 33 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, positioning Apple to exceed its fiscal 2024 export target of USD 10 billion from India, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This surge in exports can be attributed to Apple's expanding within India, driven by local incentives, a skilled workforce, and advancements in technological infrastructure.

Key suppliers such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics have played crucial roles in this growth. Notably, Foxconn's facility in Chennai has emerged as a leader in production, accounting for approximately half of all iPhone exports from India.

Tata Electronics has also made significant contributions to Apple's manufacturing success. The company, which recently acquired Wistron's manufacturing facility, exported around USD 1.7 billion worth of iPhones from its factory in Karnataka between April and September.

This strategic shift not only strengthens Apple's supply chain diversification but also reflects a broader trend in India's export economy.

Apple's commitment to local manufacturing has intensified, particularly with the production of the iPhone 15 Pro models in India. The company has expanded its retail presence by opening new stores in major cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, contributing to a record annual revenue of USD 8 billion in India as of March.

This robust growth underscores Apple's strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing, especially amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties in the region.

The implications for India are significant. Consumers can anticipate a more stable supply of iPhones and potentially faster delivery times as Apple leverages its Indian operations.

Furthermore, this expansion is expected to create jobs and stimulate local economies, demonstrating the substantial impact of global tech companies on domestic markets.

As Apple continues to evolve its strategy, India is poised to play an increasingly vital role in the company's global operations.

The combination of government support, a burgeoning workforce, and improving infrastructure positions India as a key player in the global tech supply chain, with Apple leading the charge.

This shift not only fortifies India's manufacturing sector but also highlights the country's growing significance in the international tech landscape.

(KNN Bureau)