10 Best Ways To Keep Your Data Safe In The Age Of Automation Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) 10 Best Ways to Keep Your Data Safe in the Age of Automation

With automation slowly making its way into more aspects of our everyday lives, it's become more important than ever to secure our personal and business data.

That's because the systems that run automated solutions often collect, analyze, and even act on large amounts of data, which exposes users to risks such as data breaches, identity theft, and theft.

However, users can safeguard their data by taking a proactive approach that includes using various protective technologies and abiding by digital best practices.

1. Use a VPN to Protect Your Internet Connection

One of the best ways in which people can secure their data in today's automated world is by using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). What makes us say this is that VPNs can create encrypted tunnels between devices and the internet making it nearly impossible for hackers to gain access to users' data.

The best part about this technology is that it supports various devices and brands. Security-wary individuals can use a VPN on their computer, tablet, or phone. Similarly, VPNs can be used on both Apple and Android devices.

According to tech expert Jacob O'Shea, the available VPN options for Android users not only encrypt a user's internet connection but also secure their data and allow them to bypass geo-restrictions.

These VPNs in particular have provided individuals and organizations who rely on them a sigh of relief as over 60% of Android users are reportedly concerned about their online privacy.

In our current age of automation, using a VPN on any device, Apple or Android, can help keep users safe and protect them from hackers and cybercriminals online.

2. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Another technology that can help with securing data is two-factor authentication (2FA). That's because, on top of requiring passwords, this form of user verification requires a secondary authentication method, which is often a code sent to a smartphone.

The good news is that many automation systems now utilize 2FA to secure user data. This means even if a malicious entity gains access to user passwords, they won't be able to log in as they won't have access to the secondary authentication factor.

3. Regularly Update Software and Firmware

A best practice that all people who use automated systems should adhere to is ensuring that their software and firmware are always up to date.

That's because the software that automated systems depend on to function can become outdated over time and have vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to gain access to sensitive data.

Doing this is very easy too, as all operating systems, applications, and security tool providers release patches to address new security issues regularly, and all users need to do is download them.

If this sounds like a hassle, many devices automate the updating process and are actually the better option, as they can install new patches as soon as they're available.

4. Use Strong and Unique Passwords

When it comes to improving data security, password strength is very important. This is why avoiding using easy-to-guess or common passwords is essential, along with ensuring that each account has a unique password.

Fortunately, there are many password management tools available that can assist with generating and storing complex passwords for various accounts.

Password managers can also help with filling in passwords automatically to ensure that users don't have to remember each one. Additionally, filling passwords in automatically can also protect against keyloggers , which are a type of malware that can record all keystrokes.

5. Secure IoT Devices

Automation has also expanded the Internet of Things (IoT), which means more devices are getting connected to the internet every day. Unfortunately, each device that connects to the internet is a potential access point for hackers.

That's what makes changing default passwords, updating firmware, and disabling unnecessary features or remote access important. Setting up dedicated networks for IoT devices can help with protecting sensitive data too, by isolating these devices from other parts of a network.

6. Limit Data Sharing and Permissions

For modern automation technologies to function efficiently, they often require access to user data, which makes being mindful of what information is being shared with whom crucial.

To do this, users must review the permissions each application requires regularly and limit the data they can access to only what is necessary for them to function.

Limiting access can help with reducing the effects of data breaches, which are on the rise, should a third-party service that an automation system uses suffer a security incident.

7. Implement Data Encryption

Another technology that has become popular in securing sensitive information in automated systems is data encryption.

That's because when users encrypt their data, it gets converted into a code that can only be deciphered with the right password or key, which is why many operating systems and software applications come with encryption tools for files and folders.

Many automated systems also offer encryption options to users so they can protect their sensitive data both at rest and in transit.

8. Educate Yourself and Employees on Cybersecurity Practices

One of the biggest causes of data breaches is human error, and automation can't protect against all forms of cyberattacks if users don't know how to protect themselves.

This is especially true in businesses that have many employees, which is why business owners need to educate them on basic cybersecurity best practices and data privacy principles.

Employers can do this by offering regular training sessions and security reminders to reduce the chances of user-related data breaches.

In these training sessions and reminders, business owners can teach employees how to spot various cyberattacks and how to prevent them from causing damage by offering simple, actionable steps.

9. Monitor and Audit Access Logs

When using automated systems, monitoring, and auditing access logs consistently is crucial for ensuring data safety. Luckily, many automated systems usually provide detailed logs of user activities, like who accessed data, when it was accessed, and which specific files or parts of the system were accessed.

All these features mean that if users review these logs regularly, they can detect any suspicious or unauthorized actions early so they can take steps to remedy this if needed. Additionally, automated systems can streamline this process too, by automatically generating reports and flagging irregular activities.

For instance, systems with an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) can automatically alert users about unusual activities on their networks, like several failed login attempts or unfamiliar IP addresses accessing data.

This then allows users to prevent potential data breaches by identifying vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

10. Backup Data Regularly

Lastly, even if users follow all the precautions we've listed, there's still the risk posed by system failures and zero-day attacks. This is where regularly backing up data becomes important, as it can mean that should any of these incidents occur, data will remain accessible.

Thankfully, automated technologies usually have backup systems that regularly save copies of the data they have to secure remote servers on the user's behalf.

However, if users choose to do this manually, using a combination of cloud-based and local backups can be an effective redundancy, as even if cybercriminals access cloud servers, they'll still have copies of it.

Conclusion

As we conclude, we hope that you've seen how, in a world that's increasingly relying on automated systems, data security is a responsibility that users, organizations, and technology providers share equally.

We also hope that by following cybersecurity best practices and using the security technologies we've listed, users can enjoy the benefits that come with automation more freely.