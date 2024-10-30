Umicore - Transparency Notification By Bank Of America Corp.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transparency notification by of America Corp. In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified: Bank of America Corp. that its subsidiary Merrill Lynch International has crossed the regulatory threshold of 3% for direct rights and equivalent instruments downwards on 21 October 2024. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Bank of America now stands at 3.51%.

Summary of the move: Bank of America Corp.



Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 21 October 2024 22 October 2024 0.31 % 3.20 % 3.51 %





Notification from Bank of America Corp.:

The most recent notification contains the following information:



Date of notification: 22 October 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 21 October 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards by Merrill Lynch: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corp.

Denominator: 246,400,000 Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 ... Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 ... Benoit Mathieu +32 2 227 73 72 ...





About Umicore

Umicore is a circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy make a real difference. Its activities are organized in four business groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: Materials for a better life.

Umicore's industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base with around 12,000 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 1.8 billion (turnover of € 7.4 billion) in the first half year of 2024.