Seasoned Healthcare Executive Jim Costanzo Joins Innovative Board Of Directors

- Dave Dyell, managing partner at Innovative PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative Consulting Group, a healthcare IT consulting firm that delivers flexible solutions and next-level service, today announced that Jim Costanzo, retired CEO of Nordic Consulting Partners, Inc., has joined Innovative's Board of Directors.“Jim brings a 40-year distinguished career as a senior executive for a number of blue-chip healthcare consulting firms, including PwC, BearingPoint, Deloitte, EY, and Nordic,” says Dave Dyell, managing partner at Innovative.“Jim is a true strategist with an impressive track record of successfully growing companies while ensuring clients meet their goals.”“The visionary leadership Jim brings will contribute significantly to our accelerated growth strategy for Innovative,” says Tom Flynn, managing partner of SV Health Investors , a private healthcare investment firm with offices in Boston and London, which led the recapitalization of Innovative last year. He adds,“Jim's expertise brings added insight as Innovative delivers its tailored solutions and next-level service.”“With decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Jim has a deep understanding of the intricacies of the industry,” states Marc Hirshfield, managing partner at Innovative.“He is passionate about leveraging technology to streamline operations, reduce costs, improve security, and deliver better patient care.”As CEO at Nordic, Jim led the global health and technology consulting company that provides advisory services to healthcare systems. Prior to Nordic, he was a partner at EY, a director at Deloitte Consulting, and a managing partner at both BearingPoint Consulting and PwC Consulting. Jim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mount Union.About Innovative Consulting GroupHaving served more than 400 health systems to date, Innovative's services include consulting, project management, managed services, and education solutions that help healthcare systems get the most from their IT investments.For further information, contact:Melissa Urbanski – Partner, The Cypress Group, ...About SV Health InvestorsSV Health Investors (“SVHI”) is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages over $2.5 billion across multiple investment strategies. SVHI's dedicated healthcare growth strategy seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical devices, and HCIT. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information:For further information, contact:Tom Flynn – Managing Partner ...Michael Balmuth – ...# # #

