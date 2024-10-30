Andhra Pradesh Aims At 'One Family, One Entrepreneur'

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Oct 30 (IANS) The of Andhra Pradesh plans to develop Amaravati, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Kakinada, and Nellore as growth hubs and set the goal of 'one family, one entrepreneur' as part of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Araku and Tirupati regions are proposed to be developed as Ayurvedic hubs.

These were among the focus areas discussed on Wednesday during Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with representatives of NITI Aayog, the premier policy think tank of the Government of India.

The NITI Aayog team was led by CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

Naidu shared on microblogging site X that he met with representatives of NITI Aayog and a panel of experts to further shape Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 -- a roadmap for a healthy, wealthy, and happy Andhra Pradesh.

“Our Vision 2047 blueprint includes inputs from over 1.8 million citizens. It spans 12 sectors and places a special focus on achieving zero poverty with P4,” he wrote.

Naidu said some of the focus areas discussed include Araku and Tirupati regions as Ayurvedic hubs, Amaravati, Tirupati, Vizag, Kurnool, Kakinada and Nellore as growth hubs, three coastal economic zones, 25 industrial zones across three economic corridors in 15 sectors, zero school dropouts, quality education, employment opportunities, improved healthcare, increasing farmers' income.

“Previously, one IT professional per family achieved improved per capita income and quality of life. Now, our goal is to bring about a revolutionary change with 'one family, one entrepreneur',” he added.

Naidu had earlier discussed the vision document with the NITI Ayog team in July. They had a detailed discussion on preparing the document as part of the Viksit Bharat-2047.

The Chief Minister had said that the state government's goal is a 15 per cent annual growth rate and the doubling of per capita income every four years.

“We're working on a poverty-free, Viksit Andhra 2047 with the support of NITI Aayog. Our vision aims for a 15 per cent annual growth rate and doubling of per capita income every four years. We plan to adopt a top-down approach and prioritise demographic management, renewable energy, skill upgradation, poverty eradication, port development, product clusters, airport expansion, growth hubs, and establishment of AI hubs,” Naidu had said.