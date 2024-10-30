Rackspace Technology Signs Multi-Year, Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Deliver Accelerated Digital Transformation For Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement enhances existing collaboration aligned to business outcomes by delivering full-stack cloud and AI services globally

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) , a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI services company, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Web Services (AWS), with plans to offer end-to-end cloud advisory, fin-ops, migration, modernization, cloud data, machine learning (ML) and generative AI solutions to accelerate customer value across their cloud adoption journey.

The SCA includes a significant investment to help customers accelerate their migration and modernization initiatives for applications, data, and cloud infrastructure through the global expansion of the Rackspace Technology Migration and Modernization Center of Excellence. This builds on years of expertise working with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). Rackspace Technology also recently announced the launch of Rackspace Rapid Migration Offer (RRMO), which is designed to expedite data center migrations to AWS. RRMO, also available on AWS Marketplace , provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing migration planning, landing zone setup, migration execution, and 24x7x365 cloud operations support with monitoring and incident response. Overall, the enhanced collaboration supports the delivery of business outcomes for customers globally from Rackspace's portfolio of full-stack cloud and AI services.

“This agreement highlights our commitment to collaboration with AWS and emphasizes our goal to deliver outstanding results. We believe customers will benefit from our differentiated value proposition that starts with migrations, modernization, data, and generative AI initiatives that help our customers accelerate business transformations,” said D K Sinha, President of Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology.“With AWS's renowned customer obsession and Rackspace's deep technical capabilities and Fanatical ExperienceTM, we share a common culture of delivering the right outcomes for our customers.”

Convera is a global leader in commercial payments. As experts in foreign exchange, risk and compliance, with an unrivaled regulatory footprint, Convera's financial network spans more than 140 currencies and 200 countries and territories. Convera partnered with Rackspace Technology to transform its customer support which processes hundreds of thousands of messages monthly. Previously, one-third of the team's time was spent on manually categorizing and creating cases. This required hours of manual processing, which led to delays in response. By leveraging Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies like AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI, and Amazon through a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities you need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI, Convera streamlined and automated its complex email classifications to dramatically speed operational workflows. This solution ultimately reduces processing times from hours to minutes and enables the support team to focus on case resolution and faster response to customers.

“Partnering with Rackspace Technology and utilizing Amazon Bedrock has been transformative for our support operations,” said Dharmesh Syal, Chief Technology Officer at Convera.“We've automated and streamlined our processes that previously consumed a significant portion of our team's time. This innovation allows us to respond more effectively to customer needs while maintaining the agility necessary to scale our operations as we continue to grow."

AWS and Rackspace will also collaborate to help customers unlock value from their data to solve their most challenging business problems by leveraging generative AI through Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR TM). FAIR enables organizations to accelerate the adoption of responsible AI, build solid data foundations, and operate AI workloads at scale within AWS. FAIR enables organizations to build production-ready generative AI applications through the Rackspace Technology product-driven delivery methodology: Ideate, Incubate, and Industrialize.

In addition to bringing purpose-built generative AI accelerators to market, such as Intelligent Co-worker for the Enterprise (ICETM) and Rackspace Intelligent Technology Assistant (RITATM), starting in early 2025, Rackspace is set to launch AWS-validated generative AI industry accelerators and solutions in AWS Marketplace as part of the SCA agreement. Rackspace Technology recently launched the Incubate with Amazon Q offer in AWS Marketplace that helps organizations establish the feasibility of AI in their business and adopt their first generative AI use case powered by Amazon Q, a generative AI–powered assistant for accelerating software development and leveraging companies' internal data.

"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Rackspace with this expanded SCA,” said Matt Yanchyshyn, VP of Marketplace and Partner Solutions at AWS.“Generative AI has changed the pace of play across every major industry and with Rackspace's deep industry expertise combined with AWS's advanced technologies, we can help our customers accelerate innovation. For example, by making Incubate with Amazon Q available in AWS Marketplace, Rackspace is helping accelerate procurement for customers who simply can't wait to start their generative AI transformations.”

The Rackspace Technology and AWS collaboration underscores the value of providing flexibility that drives innovation and unlocks greater business value for customers across industries. For more information, please click here .



