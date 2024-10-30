Zzoma Positional Therapy For OSA Now Covered By Leading Insurers Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep Specialists, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical) announces that Zzoma , a comfortable and effective alternative to CPAP therapy for mild to moderate positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is now covered by a growing number of leading insurance providers. This expanded coverage significantly increases access to this innovative, mask-free option for individuals with positional OSA across the United States.

Zzoma is an FDA-cleared positional therapy device indicated for the first-line treatment of mild to moderate positional OSA, or for patients with CPAP intolerance. By promoting side sleeping, Zzoma helps maintain an open airway and improve sleep quality.

Confirmed Coverage:

Zzoma is covered by the following insurance providers when your prescription includes ICD-10 code G47.33 and HCPCS code E0190:

▪️ Aetna

▪️ Anthem BlueCross

▪️ BlueCross and BlueShield Federal Employee Program (FEP)

▪️ Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

▪️ Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico

▪️ Cigna

▪️ Horizon BlueCross

▪️ Independence BlueCross (IBX)

▪️ Jefferson Health Plans (Pennsylvania and NJ)

▪️ Medical Mutual of Ohio

▪️ UnitedHealthcare

▪️ Pilgrim Insurance Co

▪️ etc

Is Zzoma Covered by Your Plan?

To determine if Zzoma is covered under your specific insurance plan, contact your insurance provider and inquire about coverage for "OSA therapy" with the following codes:

▪️ Diagnosis Code: ICD-10 Code - G47.33

▪️ Device Code: HCPCS Code - E0190

Benefits of Zzoma:

▪️ Comfortable: Zzoma is a comfortable, easy-to-use device that allows patients to sleep on their own pillow without a CPAP mask.

▪️ Effective: Zzoma is clinically proven to be an effective treatment for positional OSA.

▪️ Affordable: Zzoma is an affordable alternative to CPAP therapy. It may be covered by insurance, and even without coverage, the out-of-pocket cost is generally less than CPAP therapy.

How to Get Zzoma:

▪️ Ask your doctor if Zzoma is right for you.

About Sleep Specialists, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical)

2Z Medical (a subsidiary of GreenKey Health ) is a leading medical device company committed to improving the lives of individuals with sleep disorders. The company's flagship product, Zzoma, is an FDA-cleared, comfortable, and effective alternative to CPAP therapy for mild to moderate positional sleep apnea. 2Z Medical is dedicated to advancing sleep solutions through research and innovation, as demonstrated by its ongoing clinical trial comparing Zzoma to CPAP for cardiovascular health in sleep apnea patients.

About GreenKey Health

GreenKey Health is revolutionizing care for the 1 billion people living with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB). We partner with payors, providers, and patients to deliver accessible, value-based solutions that improve sleep, reduce chronic disease risks, and enhance overall well-being. Our goal is to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone and improve the quality of life for 100% of people. Learn more at

Disclaimer - This press release provides general information about Zzoma and its potential benefits for individuals with positional obstructive sleep apnea. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. While Zzoma is covered by a growing number of insurance providers, coverage is not guaranteed and varies based on individual plans. Contact your insurance provider to verify coverage for Zzoma.

