Samsung Electronics Unveils ‘Galaxy Circle’ - An Exclusive Community For Emerging Content Creators In MENA

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – 30 October 2024 – Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) announces the launch of its newest regional program, Galaxy Circle, inviting aspiring young creators to apply and join a vibrant community of passionate individuals.

The Galaxy Circle is aimed at emerging content creators under 30 who are active on TikTok and Instagram, with passions ranging from photography, fitness, gaming, fashion, and more. It offers them an opportunity to showcase their creativity and share authentic stories through their content. Selected creators will have the unique chance to join the exclusive Galaxy Circle as brand ambassadors for Samsung Galaxy, gaining valuable experience, resources, and support to enhance their creative journey.

As part of the program, participants will receive exciting incentives such as the chance of winning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South Korea, experiencing the latest Galaxy products, and access to exclusive workshops and events. The best-performing creators will stand out with their creativity and passion, potentially earning the grand prize - a trip to South Korea to explore the dynamic city of Seoul and experience Samsung’s innovations up close.

Omar Saheb, Regional VP of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, said, “We are excited to launch Galaxy Circle and offer young creators across the region a platform to express themselves, share their stories, and connect with their communities in a meaningful way. At Samsung, we believe in celebrating creativity and empowering the next generation of content creators with the tools they need to make their mark. Through Galaxy Circle, we’re giving them the opportunity to elevate their passion and creativity, backed by the latest Samsung innovations.”

The program will select 80 creators from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Turkey, each of whom will receive Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices to enhance their content creation journey.





