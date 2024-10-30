Tenable Tackles Emerging Cloud and AI Risks With the Launch of Data and AI Security Posture Management for Cloud Environments

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE. (October 30, 2024) — Tenable®, the exposure management company, today announced new data security posture management (DSPM) and artificial intelligence security posture management (AI-SPM) capabilities for Tenable Cloud Security, the actionable cloud security solution. By extending exposure management capabilities to cloud data and AI resources, Tenable Cloud Security reduces risk to two of the biggest emerging threats.



Today’s cloud environments are more complex than ever. The challenge of managing this complexity has led to preventable security gaps caused by misconfigurations, risky entitlements and vulnerabilities, leaving sensitive data and AI resources vulnerable. In fact, Tenable Research found that 38% of organizations are battling a toxic cloud triad – cloud workloads that are publicly exposed, critically vulnerable and highly privileged.



Tenable Cloud Security exposes risk from across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and excess privilege, that affects data and AI resources. Integrating DSPM and AI-SPM into Tenable Cloud Security enables users to automatically discover, classify and analyze sensitive data risk with flexible, agentless scanning. With Tenable Cloud Security’s intuitive user interface, security leaders can easily answer tough questions – such as “What type of data do I have in the cloud and where is it located?,” “What AI resources are vulnerable and how do I remediate the issue?” and “Who has access to my sensitive cloud and AI data?”



“Data is constantly on the move and new uses for data in today’s AI-driven world have created new risks,” said Liat Hayun, vice president of product management for Tenable Cloud Security. “DSPM and AI-SPM capabilities from Tenable Cloud Security bring context into complex risk relationships, so teams can prioritize threats based on the data involved. This gives customers the confidence to unlock the full potential of their data without compromising security.”



“The importance of cloud data has made communicating data exposure risk one of the biggest security challenges for CISOs,” said Philip Bues, senior research manager, Cloud Security at IDC. “Tenable is at the forefront of this emerging DSPM-CNAPP conversation, enabling customers to contextualize and prioritize data risk and communicate it, which is pertinent to almost every domain in CNAPP.”



AI-SPM features enable customers to confidently forge ahead with AI adoption by enforcing AI and machine learning configuration best practices and securing training data. With the combined power of AI-SPM and Tenable Cloud Security’s market-leading cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) capabilities, customers can manage AI entitlements, reduce exposure risk of AI resources, and safeguard critical AI and machine learning training data to ensure data integrity.



Available to all Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable One customers, these new features enable customers to:



● Gain complete visibility and understanding of cloud and AI data - Tenable Cloud Security continuously monitors multi-cloud environments to discover and classify data types, assign sensitivity levels and prioritize data risk findings in the context of the entire cloud attack surface.

● Effectively prioritize and remediate cloud risk - Backed by vulnerability intelligence from Tenable Research, context-driven analytics provides security teams with prioritized and actionable remediation guidance to remediate the most threatening cloud exposures.

● Proactively identify cloud and AI data exposure - Unique identity and access insights enable security teams to reduce data exposure in multi-cloud environments and AI resources by monitoring how data is being accessed and used and detect anomalous activity.







