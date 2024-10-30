The Glass Guru Joins Frandevco As The Newest Member Of Its Franchise Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The franchise development company welcomes the friendly neighborhood glass experts to their portfolio, helping to drive new franchise sales and business growth

- Dan Frey, Founder of The Glass GuruCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FranDevCo , a nationally recognized franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented brands, is happy to announce its recent partnership with The Glass Guru , a full-service glass repair and replacement company. This collaboration marks continued growth for The Glass Guru as they expanded their offerings, becoming a North America-wide network of full-service neighborhood glass shops offering solutions to customers' glass, window, and door needs.Founded in 2004 by Dan and Joy Frey, The Glass Guru was inspired by the goal of introducing a better solution for foggy dual-pane windows that didn't require a complete glass or window replacement. After extensive research into a new environmentally friendly and economically sound restoration technique, The Glass Guru became the first U.S. company to offer its unique Foggy Window Repair service to the public. Since then, they have been progressively growing across the United States.“Since 2004, we have brought our Proprietary Foggy Window Repair service to over 88 markets in North America, becoming the local glass, window, door, and shower enclosure experts that residential and commercial customers have come to rely on,” said Dan Frey, Founder of The Glass Guru.“Our partnership with FranDevCo will allow us to continue to grow and thrive in an expanding home services market.”The Glass Guru offers a wide range of services, from restoration and repair to complete window replacements. Signature services like Foggy Window Repair, In-Glass Pet Doors, and Custom Mirror Frames distinguish them from the competition. The home services industry is a $500 billion market, with window and door demand expected to rise 5% year over year. Every real estate owner is a current or future customer, as glass is a high-priority repair, making The Glass Guru's services consistently in demand.FranDevCo's expertise in franchise development and market penetration is positioned to provide The Glass Guru with the support and resources needed to expand its business to the next level. "We're very excited to welcome The Glass Guru to our family of franchise partners and begin accelerating their growth through quality lead generation and diligent market penetration strategies," said Sung Ohm , CEO of FranDevCo. "Their unique business model and dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly align with our organization's values, and we look forward to helping them share their incredible service with more customers throughout the North American market."Due to its proven marketing system, sourcing of local and national suppliers, and its protected franchise territory, The Glass Guru offers an appealing opportunity for potential franchisees. Through award-winning coaching and support from business and glass industry experts, franchisees are given the necessary tools and guidance to run a successful business. This support begins on day one with franchise coaching, extending to regular conference call training and a full library of 24/7 available video resources and training guides.Glass is one of the most abundant and prominent elements in a home and business, so it's important to find a trusted glass repair and replacement company. Bad jobs can stick out and can even be dangerous, not to mention costly. The Glass Guru's team of experts takes pride in their work and is committed to providing customers comfort and satisfaction in their homes and business properties. With The Glass Guru's skills and integrity, it's clear the Glass Guru customers' glass projects are in excellent hands.###About Glass GuruThe Glass Guru is a premier franchise organization specializing in glass repair and replacement services. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, The Glass Guru has become a trusted name in the glass repair industry, serving residential and commercial clients across North America.About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Chatime, Resting Rainbow, MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, Floyd's 99 Barbershop, PatchMaster, IV Nutrition, and Scoop Brothers. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.

Bob Spoerl

Bear Icebox Communications Inc.

773-453-2444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.