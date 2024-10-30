Kuwait Participates In UK Agricultural Program To Promote Sustainability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti delegation has recently joined an agricultural program in the United Kingdom aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and expertise in agricultural and greenification efforts between Kuwait and the UK.

The program aims to advance sustainable agricultural practices in Kuwait and enhance cultural and environmental connections between Kuwait and the UK.

The Kuwaiti delegation, including Sheikha Sharifa Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Al-Zainah Al-Babtain, and Dana Al-Mutawa, expressed pride in representing Kuwait in the program, held in collaboration with the UK-based "The King's Foundation," as part of the celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

They highlighted the unique opportunity to visit the King's residence, Highgrove House, and experience the sustainable gardening practices in the Highgrove Gardens.

The delegation also visited the royal residence Dumfries House in Scotland, where they explored sustainable horticultural strategies and toured various gardens and institutions specialized in advanced agricultural techniques.

The delegation played a role in crafting a future exchange training program, a significant step toward sustainable agricultural development in Kuwait.

Sheikha Sharifa has shared her success in cultivating diverse ornamental plants, trees, and shrubs in Kuwait's desert climate since 2012, driven by a passion inspired by her mother, as she aims to prove the viability of such plants in hot and arid environments like Kuwait.

She has cultivated over 30 plant species from seeds sourced worldwide, which were previously thought unsuitable for Gulf climates, and her garden, Gulf of Julaiah, opens twice annually to raise awareness about horticulture in Kuwait and the Gulf. She also documents her experience on Instagram at (evergreen_kwt).

Al-Zainah Al-Babtain emphasized her passion for organic gardening, aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle from among Kuwaiti and Gulf communities.

She shares her gardening insights on Instagram (itallgrows), where over 1.3 million followers receive beginner-friendly guidance on cultivating vegetables and herbs, from small gardens to containers.

Through her e-commerce site (), she supports home gardeners with resources and tools, encouraging sustainable practices like recycling and reducing chemical use.

Dana Al-Mutawa, who manages Sadeer Farm, one of Kuwait's largest and most productive farms since 2012, highlighted the farm's high standards in livestock farming and innovative agricultural practices focused on sustainability and efficiency.

Sadeer Farm, known for producing a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and rare flowers, offers unique hands-on experience for visitors and students, allowing them to harvest fresh produce.

The farm collaborates with local chefs and restaurants, aiming to expand its reach with new, affordable, high-quality products while promoting sustainable practices, showcased on Instagram (sadeer_farms).

This program follows the multi-sector cooperation agreement signed between Kuwait and The King's Foundation last July, part of the 125-year celebration of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and the UK.

Under the agreement, two agricultural facilities would be developed at Highgrove House, offering educational opportunities and encouraging knowledge exchange among young Kuwaiti and British gardeners.

The initiative would also establish a three-year horticultural exchange program, focusing on sustainable horticulture, food security, and climate resilience. (end)

