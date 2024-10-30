Ukraine declares over 9 individuals injured in Russian overnight attack on Kyiv

(MENAFN) In an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, at least nine individuals were injured, according to local authorities. Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Telegram that this incident marked the 19th on the city this month. The air alert lasted for over two hours, indicating the severity of the situation.



Popko detailed that debris from the downed drones fell in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, where one of the drones struck a residential building, igniting fires in several apartments. Eighteen residents were evacuated from the affected building, and among the injured were nine individuals, including a child. Additionally, an administrative building nearby also caught fire, although firefighters were able to extinguish the flames promptly.



In a separate statement, Ukraine’s Air Force announced that their air defenses successfully intercepted 33 out of 62 drones launched by Russia targeting Kyiv and other regions, including Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava. The ongoing drone strikes highlight the continuing escalation of conflict in the region.



As of now, Russian authorities have not issued any comments regarding the latest attack, leaving many questions unanswered about the motivations behind the strikes and the broader implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

