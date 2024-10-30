Malaysian former prime minister to face second corruption trial

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a Malaysian court set a trial date of December 2 for former Prime Najib Razak, who is facing his second case. Najib, 71, was previously sentenced to prison in 2022 due to his involvement in the scandal surrounding 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he created in 2009 to promote economic development. This latest case adds to his troubles as he responds to a total of 25 charges.



The High Court in Kuala Lumpur noted that the prosecution has presented prima facie evidence indicating that Najib abused his position as prime minister. Specifically, he faces 21 counts of money laundering connected to the 1MDB scandal. Public prosecutors allege that Najib had vested interests in the fund, from which over USD4.5 billion was misappropriated and laundered by associates to finance lavish expenditures, including Hollywood films.



Currently, Najib is serving his sentence in Kajang Prison, located in Selangor province. Earlier this year, he received a partial pardon from the Malaysian monarchy, which reduced his original 12-year sentence by half. In July, he applied to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, but this request was denied by the authorities.



In a significant development, the Malaysian government is contemplating new legislation that would allow convicted individuals to be placed under house arrest, a move that could potentially impact Najib's situation in the future. The upcoming trial and these legislative discussions highlight the ongoing complexities surrounding Malaysia's legal landscape and its approach to corruption.

