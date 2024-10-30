Iran, Japan emphasize enhancing collaboration in transport, technology development

(MENAFN) During a recent meeting on Tuesday, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh and Japan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Tamaki Tsukada, emphasized the importance of collaboration in the fields of transportation, infrastructure, and technological development. According to reports from Iran’s Transport Ministry, both officials recognized the potential for enhancing bilateral ties through joint efforts in these critical sectors.



Minister Sadegh highlighted Iran's strategic geopolitical position, describing the country as a vital link between the East and West. She pointed out that Japan could access neighboring regions, such as Central Asia and the Caucasus, by utilizing Iranian infrastructure. This connection presents significant opportunities for both nations to deepen their economic and logistical cooperation.



The discussion also covered a range of collaborative areas, including intelligent transportation systems, safety protocols, and advanced transportation infrastructure technologies. Additionally, the conversation touched on urban construction technologies, particularly those focused on smart and earthquake-resistant designs. Sadegh extended an invitation to Japanese officials, encouraging them to visit Iran to explore the country’s capabilities, particularly its unique bridges and tunnels, and to engage in further discussions on potential collaborative projects.



An essential topic of the meeting was the need to establish direct flights between Iran and Japan, a point that both parties agreed was crucial for facilitating business and tourism. Furthermore, Sadegh proposed organizing a meeting between port officials from both countries to explore potential cooperation opportunities within the maritime transportation sector, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen ties in these areas.

