Leader In Value-Based Healthcare

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holista, LLC (Holista), a leader in value-based delivery and administration of healthcare services, is attracting interest and expanding its reach in Wisconsin and other markets around the country.

Holista is expanding operations in North Carolina with new partnerships and providers signed for late 2024, as well as recently adding additional providers and clients in Wisconsin.

Holista has recently added a formal relationship with Ascension Wisconsin to its statewide Wisconsin network. The agreement will include both facilities and physicians, further expanding Holista's Wisconsin footprint and capabilities across over 70 healthcare episodes.

Holista has formed a partnership with Trilogy Health Solutions, Wisconsin's leading network and solutions provider for Workers Compensation services. "We are excited to work with Trilogy, a market leader in Wisconsin Workers Compensation as well as in other states," said David Dingley, Holista President. "Along with our Value based episodes of care for commercial healthcare, adding Workers Comp allows us to impact a greater part of an employer's overall healthcare spend."

In recent years, several companies have attempted to meet the demand for Value based care with bundled surgical products and other services, with mixed results including leaving the marketplace. Holista, however, is very different. First, Holista has been successfully working in managed care for more than 25 years and furthermore is affiliated with one of Wisconsin's true entrepreneurial success stories in SKYGENUSA, providing resources and depth of experience not available to others. Second, Holista's Episodes of Care model, administered with innovative, proprietary technology, is a comprehensive and proven approach to promote desired health outcomes, reduce costs, and drive an extraordinary experience for patient, employers, healthcare providers and payers.

This model combines financial bundling with better clinical outcomes driven by technology-enabled patient support that is truly unique in the marketplace. A digital portal and app provides patients with 24/7 support as an extension of their care experience in the physician's office. But more than just being reactive, the program includes proactive engagement tracking patient benchmarks and following up to promote a successful outcome.

The High-Value Network is 'sculpted' to increase the performance of those providers participating. The highest standards are applied and there is regular monitoring of provider performance, as well as access to state of the art analytics for feedback and continuous quality improvement.

ABOUT Holista

Holista facilitates all aspects of Value-Based programs, with the experience, technology and resources to help our clients succeed. Success requires an inter-connected, highly coordinated, efficient healthcare "ecosystem"; replacing the current uncoordinated, fragmented, and expensive health system we have today. Holista's purpose is to construct, deliver and promote value-based healthcare for the people of our community. Holista enables payers and providers to implement programs that align all key stakeholders and improve clinical outcomes, decrease cost, and improve the overall service experience. To learn more about how Holista can affect your employer's bottom line and overall satisfaction, please contact us at 262.834.6164

Media Contacts:

Holista:

Kate Grohall, Vice President of Value Based Solutions

[email protected]

920-834-6164

David Dingley, President of Value Based Solutions

[email protected]



SOURCE Holista

