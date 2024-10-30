MN Custom Homes Latest Kitchen Trends Featured In Lifestyle Magazines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Largest private, single-lot builder in Seattle's Greater Eastside shares signature approach to kitchen design in October issues of Bellevue Lifestyle and Kirkland Lifestyle magazines.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MN Custom Homes , the largest private single-lot builder in Seattle's Greater Eastside, was featured in the October editions of Bellevue Lifestyle and Kirkland Lifestyle magazines

with the latest trends in home kitchen design.

"The Heart of the Home," as the article states, is most often the kitchen – "a hub of activity, connection and warmth." The experienced designers at MN Custom Homes say that both form and function are especially critical when it comes to crafting a kitchen. In homes today, kitchens are often integrated into spacious, open floor plans, requiring thoughtful design to ensure they are functional and seamlessly maintain the visual flow of the larger space. The use of complimentary materials, colors and design elements ensure a cohesive look.

According to the designers at MN Custom Homes, current kitchen trends reflect a blend of modern technology, sustainability, and a return to warmth with the use of natural materials. Energy-efficient appliances and water-saving fixtures are a must-have in modern kitchens, along with smart appliances, such as touchless faucets, smart ovens, and refrigerators that can help with meal planning and grocery shopping. The latest color trends embrace earthy tones such as terracotta, sage green, deep blues, and warm browns to bring a sense of calm and connection to nature.

With more than 13 years of experience building unique, luxury homes throughout Seattle's Greater Eastside, MN Custom Homes has developed a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. These homes often showcase MN's signature kitchens with personalized cabinetry, premium counters and backsplashes, chef-grade Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, convenient walk-in pantries and spacious waterfall islands with unique lighting and custom hoods above the range, creating a captivating focal point that blends elegance with functionality.

About MN Custom Homes

MN Custom Homes is the leading single-family home builder among Seattle's Greater Eastside, crafting homes that reflect innovation, quality, and timeless design. Known for its commitment to the communities it serves, MN brings meaningful change through its support of local non-profits, Jubilee REACH and Imagine Housing. In addition to winning multiple "Best Places to Work" and back-to-back "Builder of the Year" awards, the company also holds the "Best of Bellevue and Kirkland" accolades from City Lifestyle magazines. To learn more, visit mncustom .

