Plantx Life Inc. Launches Bloombox Club E-Commerce Platform In Italy & Provides Update On Previously Announced IR Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (FRANKFURT: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF ) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), a pioneer in building strong communities and operating innovative experiential and in-store platforms that make it easier for individuals to lead happier, healthier lives, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Bloombox Club in Italy.

The new website, which supports both English and Italian, extends Bloombox Club's renowned subscription service and curated online shop to Italy, one of Europe's key markets. This launch marks the Company's eighth e-commerce operation, with Bloombox Club now live in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy.

The Italian Bloombox Club platform, accessible via , integrates PlantX's state-of-the-art e-commerce technology, providing an enhanced, user-friendly online shopping experience designed to improve customer satisfaction. Orders placed on the platform will be processed through Bloombox Club's centralized distribution center in the Netherlands, ensuring efficient and reliable fulfillment throughout Europe.

"With Italy's e-commerce market projected to generate $64.18 billion in 2024*, now is the perfect time to introduce Bloombox Club's indoor plant shop to Italian consumers," said Lorne Rapkin , CEO of PlantX Life Inc. "Our research shows that houseplants are becoming increasingly popular in Italy**, and the market continues to grow. Additionally, we've identified a gap in the competition, which gives us an exciting opportunity to establish ourselves in this space. We're eager to see how Bloombox Club resonates with Italian consumers and look forward to its success."

As PlantX and Bloombox Club continue their European expansion, the Company is committed to making plant-based living and wellness more accessible and enjoyable for people around the world.

Investor Relations Agreement

PlantX further announces that it has entered into a marketing agreement effective October 24, 2024 (the "Marketing Agreement") with Stockify Media ("SERVICE PROVIDER or Stockify"), an advertising company focused on Investor Relations. Stockify Media will provide investor relations services, including digital media, outsourced advertising and other related services to assist PlantX in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE ").

The term of the Marketing Agreement will be for a one (1) month

adveritising campaign commencing on October 24, 2024 and terminating on November 24, 2024 for aggregate consideration of $50,000 USD. PlantX

will not grant any stock options or issue any other securities in connection with the agreement.

SERVICE PROVIDER Stockify is a company existing under the laws of New York (email: [email protected] , phone number: (978) 806-4119 ; Address: 18 Spencer Hill Road, Killingworth, CT 06419). Stockify [SERVICE PROVIDER] uses third-party service providers for the purpose of these marketing activities. Stockify Media is a service provider the company is using for the first time, with no other relationship between the parties.

About PlantX Life

The company focuses on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace operating across the UK and EU, and The Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, BC, are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now a shareholder

in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

