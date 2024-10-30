Global Medical Food Market To Reach USD 49,913.5 Million By 2034, Driven By 6.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing adoption of personalized nutrition and the growing demand for clean label and sustainable products will lead to significant growth in the Medical Food market. The well-developed healthcare system in the USA, combined with high living standards and competition, is driving growth in the medical food industry. With a projected 6.4% CAGR, sales are expected to reach USD 13.48 billion, accounting for 27% of the global market. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Food reached USD 20,721.9 million in 2019. Demand for Medical Food registered a 5.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2023, indicating that the global industry would reach USD 27,351.0 million in 2024. Over the projection period (2024 to 2034), global sales of Medical Food are expected to exhibit a 6.2% CAGR, ultimately totaling a sales value of USD 49,913.5 million by the end of 2034. The Global Medical Food Industry is a rapidly growing healthcare-related activities sector that deals with the research & development, and manufacturing of nutritional products for the management of different disease states. Such products are usually recommended by healthcare specialists for the medical care of patients with special medical necessities such as eating disorders, digestive problems, and hereditary diseases. Currently, the industry is undergoing various trends that are influencing its growth and development. First, there is a trend that involves the growing interest in personalized nutrition, which deals with customizing medical foods according to the patient's needs. Another trend is the increase in the use of clean-label and sustainable products as consumers are becoming aware of the health of natural ingredients. Besides, the industry is experiencing the reorientation towards more efficient and patients' centered targeted nutritional therapy due to the development of medical science. The industry is also experiencing a rise in awareness of gut health and microbiome as more studies show why these aspects are important in health. All in all, the Global Medical Food industry is an active and changing market that is influenced by several factors including science, regulation, and industry consumption. “Companies should invest in research and development to create innovative and targeted nutrition solutions and to build strong relationships with healthcare professionals and patients to better understand their needs and preferences to become market leaders” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 6.4% UK 5.7% Germany 5.9% China 7.3% Japan 6.0%

Who is winning?

Successful Global Medical Food companies are the ones that can develop and adjust according to changing consumer demands and behaviors. They are funding R&D in pursuit of targeted and effective nutrition solutions, and are also making concerted efforts on sustainability and clean label products. At the same time, these organizations are establishing effective connections with healthcare providers and patients to gain insight into their needs and preferences. To succeed in this market, other companies should focus on innovation, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability. In addition, they should have patient-dimensional marketing strategies and deliver specialized solutions for specific patients.

Prominent players in the landscape include Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Nestle Health Science, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Fresenius Kabi, Nutricia, Sanofi, and Baxter International.









Moreover, the players involved in the global market for medical foods are focusing on forming strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance their market share. Such players can increase their coverage, broaden the availability of their products and stay competitive by collaborating with healthcare providers, research organizations and distribution channels.



In 2022, Abbott Nutrition developed the Ensure Max Protein Plus shake brand which contains extremely high-protein nutritional shakes that were aimed at enhancing muscle health and recovery for people with certain medical problems.

In 2021, Fresenius Kabi, who is mainly active in the manufacture of parenteral and enteral nutrition products, launched Dipeptiven, a unique mixture of medical food for critical patients. In 2021, Danone, a multinational food and beverage corporation, carried out the acquisition of Follow Your Heart, a plant-based dairy alternative producer. This acquisition extended the reach of Danone in the fast-growing plant-based medical nutrition market.



Leading Companies



Abbott Nutrition

Danone Nutricia

Nestle Health Science

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Fresenius Kabi

Nutricia

Sanofi

Baxter International

B. Braun

Victus

Meiji Holdings

Ajinomoto Cambrooke

Medtrition

Hormel Health Labs

Kate Farms Others

Discover the Full Details in Our Report:

Get valuable insights into Global Medical Food Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed and unbiased analysis of the Global Medical Food Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

The study categorises the valuable insights on the Global Medical Food Market based on Product Type, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel and Region. As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Amino Acid-Based, Vitamin / Mineral-Supplemented, Lipid-Based, Carbohydrate-Based, Protein-Based and Others. As per Route of Administration, the industry has been categorized into Oral, Enteral and Parenteral. As per Application, the industry has been categorized into Nutritional deficiencies, Gastrointestinal disorders, Metabolic disorders, Neurological disorders, Renal disorders, Paediatric nutrition and Others. As per Distribution Channel, the industry has been categorized into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Nursing Homes and Others. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Die globale Branche für medizinische Nahrungsmittel erreichte im Jahr 2019 einen Wert von 20.721,9 Millionen USD. Die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Nahrungsmitteln verzeichnete eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,4 % im Zeitraum von 2019 bis 2023, was darauf hindeutet, dass die globale Branche im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 27.351,0 Millionen USD erreichen wird. Im Prognosezeitraum (2024 bis 2034) wird erwartet, dass der weltweite Umsatz mit medizinischen Nahrungsmitteln eine CAGR von 6,2 % aufweisen wird, was bis Ende 2034 zu einem Verkaufswert von 49.913,5 Millionen USD führen wird.

Die globale Branche für medizinische Nahrungsmittel ist ein schnell wachsender Sektor, der mit gesundheitsbezogenen Aktivitäten verbunden ist und sich mit der Forschung & Entwicklung und Herstellung von Ernährungsprodukten zur Behandlung verschiedener Krankheitszustände befasst. Solche Produkte werden üblicherweise von Gesundheitsspezialisten für die medizinische Versorgung von Patienten mit speziellen medizinischen Bedürfnissen wie Essstörungen, Verdauungsproblemen und Erbkrankheiten empfohlen.

Derzeit durchläuft die Branche verschiedene Trends, die ihr Wachstum und ihre Entwicklung beeinflussen. Erstens gibt es einen wachsenden Trend zum Interesse an personalisierter Ernährung, der darauf abzielt, medizinische Nahrungsmittel auf die Bedürfnisse des Patienten abzustimmen. Ein weiterer Trend ist der zunehmende Einsatz von Clean-Label- und nachhaltigen Produkten, da die Verbraucher immer mehr auf die Gesundheit natürlicher Inhaltsstoffe achten.

Darüber hinaus erlebt die Branche eine Neuausrichtung hin zu effizienterer und patientenorientierterer zielgerichteter Ernährungstherapie aufgrund der Entwicklung der medizinischen Wissenschaft. Die Branche verzeichnet auch ein wachsendes Bewusstsein für Darmgesundheit und Mikrobiom, da immer mehr Studien zeigen, warum diese Aspekte für die Gesundheit wichtig sind. Insgesamt ist die globale Branche für medizinische Nahrungsmittel ein aktiver und sich verändernder Markt, der von mehreren Faktoren wie Wissenschaft, Regulierung und Verbraucherverhalten beeinflusst wird.

„Unternehmen sollten in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren, um innovative und zielgerichtete Ernährungslösungen zu entwickeln und starke Beziehungen zu Gesundheitsfachkräften und Patienten aufzubauen, um deren Bedürfnisse und Vorlieben besser zu verstehen und so zu Marktführern zu werden“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wer gewinnt? Erfolgreiche globale Unternehmen im Bereich medizinischer Nahrungsmittel sind diejenigen, die sich an die sich ändernden Verbraucheranforderungen und -verhalten anpassen können. Sie investieren in Forschung und Entwicklung, um zielgerichtete und effektive Ernährungslösungen zu entwickeln, und setzen sich gleichzeitig für Nachhaltigkeit und Clean-Label-Produkte ein. Gleichzeitig bauen diese Unternehmen effektive Beziehungen zu Gesundheitsdienstleistern und Patienten auf, um Einblicke in deren Bedürfnisse und Vorlieben zu gewinnen. Um auf diesem Markt erfolgreich zu sein, sollten andere Unternehmen sich auf Innovation, Stakeholder-Engagement und Nachhaltigkeit konzentrieren. Darüber hinaus sollten sie patientenorientierte Marketingstrategien verfolgen und spezialisierte Lösungen für spezifische Patienten anbieten.

Führende Unternehmen in der Branche sind unter anderem Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Nestlé Health Science, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Fresenius Kabi, Nutricia, Sanofi und Baxter International.

Darüber hinaus konzentrieren sich die im globalen Markt für medizinische Nahrungsmittel tätigen Akteure auf strategische Allianzen und Partnerschaften, um ihren Marktanteil zu vergrößern. Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit Gesundheitsdienstleistern, Forschungseinrichtungen und Vertriebskanälen können diese Akteure ihre Reichweite vergrößern, die Verfügbarkeit ihrer Produkte erweitern und wettbewerbsfähig bleiben.

. 2022 entwickelte Abbott Nutrition die Marke Ensure Max Protein Plus, die extrem proteinreiche Ernährungsshakes anbietet, die darauf abzielen, die Muskeln von Menschen mit bestimmten medizinischen Problemen zu stärken und deren Erholung zu fördern. . 2021 brachte Fresenius Kabi, das hauptsächlich in der Herstellung von parenteralen und enteralen Ernährungsprodukten tätig ist, Dipeptiven auf den Markt, eine einzigartige Mischung aus medizinischen Nahrungsmitteln für schwerkranke Patienten. . 2021 führte Danone, ein multinationales Lebensmittel- und Getränkeunternehmen, die Übernahme von Follow Your Heart, einem Hersteller von pflanzlichen Milchalternativen, durch. Diese Übernahme erweiterte die Reichweite von Danone im schnell wachsenden Markt für pflanzliche medizinische Ernährung.

Führende Unternehmen . Abbott Nutrition . Danone Nutricia . Nestlé Health Science . Mead Johnson Nutrition . Fresenius Kabi . Nutricia . Sanofi . Baxter International . B. Braun . Victus . Meiji Holdings . Ajinomoto Cambrooke . Medtrition . Hormel Health Labs . Kate Farms . Andere

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für medizinische Nahrungsmittel: Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine umfassende, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für medizinische Nahrungsmittel und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019-2023 sowie Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024-2034.

Die Studie kategorisiert wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für medizinische Nahrungsmittel basierend auf Produkttyp, Verabreichungsweg, Anwendung, Vertriebskanal und Region. Nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Aminosäure-basiert, Vitamin-/Mineralstoff-angereichert, Lipid-basiert, Kohlenhydrat-basiert, Protein-basiert und andere Kategorien unterteilt. Nach Verabreichungsweg wurde die Branche in oral, enteral und parenteral unterteilt. Nach Anwendung wurde die Branche in Ernährungsdefizite, gastrointestinale Störungen, Stoffwechselstörungen, neurologische Störungen, Nierenerkrankungen, pädiatrische Ernährung und andere unterteilt. Nach Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in Krankenhausapotheken, Einzelhandelsapotheken, Online-Apotheken, Pflegeheime und andere unterteilt. Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Balkans & Baltikums, Russlands & Weißrusslands, Zentralasiens, Ostasiens, Südasiens & Pazifiks sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

