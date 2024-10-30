Media reports mass industrial strikes start in Germany

(MENAFN) Germany is witnessing widespread industrial action as the trade union IG Metall has initiated strikes across the metal and electrical sectors in a bid to secure increased wages for workers. This significant move comes at a time of rising concerns regarding the stability and health of the European Union’s largest manufacturing economy.



Reports from German media, including the tabloid Bild, indicate that the strikes began during the night shifts on Tuesday, with employees at major facilities, such as Volkswagen's plant in Osnabrück, joining the action. Workers at Volkswagen have expressed apprehension about the potential closure of their plant, fueling their resolve to strike.



In Hanover, Lower Saxony, approximately 200 employees from the battery manufacturer Clarios participated in the strike, carrying torches and union flags as symbols of their protest. Meanwhile, in Hildesheim, around 400 workers from several companies, including Jensen GmbH, KSM Castings Group, Robert Bosch, Waggonbau Graaff, and ZF CV Systems Hannover, halted operations as part of the coordinated effort.



The strikes are expected to extend to other major automotive manufacturers, with protests anticipated at BMW and Audi facilities in Bavaria. As the day progresses, work stoppages are scheduled to occur nationwide.



IG Metall's negotiator and district manager, Thorsten Groger, criticized employers for the current disruptions, stating, “The fact that production lines are now at a standstill and offices are empty is the responsibility of the employers.”



The union is demanding a pay increase of 7 percent for workers, a significant rise compared to the 3.6 percent wage hike offered by employers' associations over a protracted period of 27 months. Union leaders argue that the increasing cost of living due to soaring inflation justifies their demands. Conversely, employers describe the union's wage demands as unrealistic given the current economic climate.



As the strikes unfold, the outcome may have far-reaching implications for labor relations and the manufacturing sector in Germany, potentially influencing wage negotiations and industrial actions across Europe.

