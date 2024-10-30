NATO, EU officials to establish high-level task force to bolster collaboration

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced their agreement to establish a new high-level task force aimed at enhancing cooperation between NATO and the European Union. This meeting in Brussels marked the first occasion for Rutte since taking office on October 1, and it underscored the critical need for a close and strategic partnership between the two organizations. In a joint statement released after their discussions, both leaders emphasized that, in an increasingly perilous global landscape, this partnership is essential for promoting and safeguarding peace, freedom, and prosperity.



The newly formed task force is expected to play a significant role in bolstering existing EU-NATO collaboration by addressing the evolving threats and challenges faced by both entities. The statement indicated that planning for the inaugural meeting of the task force will proceed in the coming weeks, reflecting a proactive approach to tackling current security concerns. The initiative highlights the recognition of the dynamic and complex security environment that necessitates a united front from NATO and the EU.



During their talks, Rutte and von der Leyen also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has been characterized as the "single biggest threat" to peace and security across the European continent since its onset in February 2022. The leaders expressed their concerns regarding the reported deployment of North Korean soldiers to support Russia, calling it a "significant escalation" that poses a serious threat to both European security and global peace. This assertion reflects growing anxieties over international military alliances and the potential implications for regional stability.



Rutte reaffirmed the reports of North Korean troop movements on Monday, stating, "I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region." This revelation adds a new dimension to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and highlights the urgency of the newly established task force's mission to fortify EU-NATO cooperation in addressing these pressing security challenges.

