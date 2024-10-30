Media reports American newspaper losing 200,000 subscribers over Bezos’ Harris block

(MENAFN) The Washington Post has seen a significant decline in its subscriber base, losing over 200,000 digital subscriptions following a controversial decision to discontinue its long-standing tradition of endorsing presidential candidates. This shift, announced by the newspaper's owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, marks a notable departure from nearly half a century of endorsements, all of which have favored candidates.



The Post's decision to abstain from endorsing a candidate for the upcoming election means that Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the first Democrat since 1976 to miss out on the paper's backing. This move has sparked backlash among the publication's liberal readership, leading to a wave of cancellations that reportedly accounts for about 8% of its paid subscriber base. The number of cancellations, as reported by NPR, has continued to escalate in the days following the announcement.



Notable figures among the canceling subscribers include Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright and Bradley Whitford, known for his role in “The West Wing.” The discontent has also triggered resignations within the Post’s editorial team; three members of its ten-person board have stepped down in protest. Additionally, 21 opinion columnists at the paper released a statement denouncing the non-endorsement as a “terrible mistake,” emphasizing that the current political climate, particularly with one candidate advocating positions perceived as threatening to press freedom and constitutional values, necessitates a clear stance from the publication.



In a recent op-ed, Bezos defended the decision, arguing that presidential endorsements do not significantly influence electoral outcomes and can create an impression of bias. He asserted that removing these endorsements could help restore public trust in the media, which he noted has been waning, with journalists often regarded as less trustworthy than politicians in the eyes of the American public.



The fallout from this decision raises questions about the future of the Washington Post's political engagement and its relationship with its readership, particularly in an increasingly polarized political environment. As the newspaper navigates these challenges, it will need to consider how to maintain its credibility and address the concerns of its loyal subscribers while adapting to a changing media landscape.

MENAFN30102024000045015687ID1108833462